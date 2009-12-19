Saints vs Cowboys Game Notebook

<span>
<span style="">POSTGAME NOTES</span>
Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints ● Saturday, December 19, 2009
- Tonight's loss snaps a franchise record 13-game winning streak and a five-game winning streak in the series against the Cowboys.
- QB Drew Brees completed 29-of-45 passes for 298 yards with 1 touchdown pass, 1 interception and a passer rating of 81.5.
- Brees' fourth-quarter seven-yard touchdown pass to WR Lance Moore was his 121st as a Saint, making him the club's all-time record holder for touchdown passes. Going into the contest, Brees was tied with Aaron Brooks (2000-05) for first place on the club's all-time list. With 201 scoring throws in his NFL career, Brees is now tied for 29th all-time in NFL history with Roman Gabriel.
- Brees surpassed the 4,000-yard passing mark for the season and became only the second quarterback in NFL history with four consecutive 4,000 yard campaigns. Indianapolis Colts QB Peyton Manning threw for over 4,000 yards for six consecutive seasons from 1999-2004 and has done so for four straight campaigns from 2006-09.
- RB Mike Bell's fourth quarter one-yard touchdown rush was the fifth of the season, tying him for the team lead with Reggie Bush and Pierre Thomas.
- Pierre Thomas had six rushes for 20 yards and also added five receptions for 50 yards, his third straight game with at least 50 yards in receptions.
- WR Marques Colston had five receptions for a team-leading 86 yards.
- WR Lance Moore returned to action for the first time since November 2 vs. Atlanta, and his first reception of the evening was a screen from Brees that he took seven yards for a touchdown.
- TE David Thomas led the Saints in receiving with a career-high eight receptions for a season-high 77 yards.
- DE Will Smith had four tackles and two sacks. The two quarterback takedowns of Cowboys QB Tony Romo gives him 12 for the season, a new career-high, surpassing his prior high of 10.5 in 2006. Smith has had more than one sack in a game five times this season. This is the highest single season sack total by a Saint since LB Charlie Clemons had 13.5 takedowns in 2001.
- LB Jonathan Vilma had a team-leading and season-high 14 tackles. His second quarter sack on a third down play forced the Cowboys to punt. It was Vilma's first sack since the season opener on September 13 vs. Detroit.
- P Thomas Morstead averaged 50.2 yards on four punts, his second-highest average of the season. He averaged 52.0 yards on September 20 against Philadelphia.
- By outscoring the Cowboys 14-0 in the fourth quarter, the Saints now have a 139-34 edge in the fourth quarter this season.