Saints Virtual Happy Hour Sweepstakes sponsored by Bud Light - Official Rules

Official Rules

No Purchase Necessary to Enter or Win.

1. Eligibility: The Saints Virtual Happy Hour Sweepstakes Sponsored by Bud Light (hereafter, "Sweepstakes") is open to individuals who, at the time of entry, are twenty-one (21) years of age or older and who are legal residents of Louisiana, Mississippi, one (1) of the following counties of Alabama: Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Choctaw, Marengo, Clarke, Wilcox, Monroe, Escambia, Conecuh, Butler, Lowndes, Dallas, Montgomery, Crenshaw, Covington, Geneva, Coffee, Pike, Bullock, Macon, Russell, Barbour, Dale, Henry, or Houston, or one (1) of the following counties of Florida: Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Holmes, Washington, Bay, Jackson, Calhoun, or Gulf. Employees, officers, directors, agents, and representatives of New Orleans Louisiana Saints, LLC (hereafter, "Sponsor" or "Saints"), Anheuser-Busch, LLC, the NFL Entitles (as defined below), and each of their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, wholesalers, retailers, distributors, suppliers, advertising & promotion agencies (hereafter collectively, the "Released Parties"), and each such individual's immediate family members (mother, father, sister, brother, child, husband, wife, and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and those living in their same households, whether or not related, are not eligible to participate or win. The National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL Properties LLC, NFL Enterprises LLC, and each of their respective subsidiaries, affiliates, shareholders, officers, directors, agents, representatives, and employees (collectively, the "NFL Entities") will have no liability or responsibility for any claim arising in connection with participation in this sweepstakes or the award of the prize. The NFL Entities have not offered or sponsored this sweepstakes in any way. Void where prohibited by law. All applicable federal, state, and local laws apply.

2. Promotion Period:Sweepstakes begins at 9:00:00 am Central Time ("CT") on 12/10/2020 and ends at 11:59:59 PM on 12/14/2020 (hereafter, "Promotion Period").

3. How to Enter: During the Promotion Period, visit https://www.neworleanssaints.com/fans/contests/virtual-happy-hour-sweeps ("Website") and follow the instructions provided to complete and submit a registration form to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. All entries must be received by 11:59:59 PM on 12/14/2020 in order to be eligible. Only one (1) entry per person and/or email address will be accepted throughout the Promotion Period. Additional entries received from the same person and/or email address in excess of the stated limitation will be void. All entries become the exclusive property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. Data rates may apply; check with your internet or wireless service provider for details on these and any other applicable charges; entrants are solely responsible for any such internet or wireless charges. The use of script, macro, or automated devices (or any other devices intended to automate or subvert any aspect of entry) to enter the Sweepstakes is prohibited and any entry through such means and any entry that is deemed to be ineligible (at Sponsor's sole discretion and in accordance with these Official Rules) are void. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an entrant based on the e-mail address submitted, entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address provided on the registration form. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet Access Provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Released Parties are not responsible for late, lost, stolen, incomplete, misdirected, delayed, garbled, damaged, illegible, inaccurate, destroyed, or undelivered entries, email invitations, emails, entry information, or for telephonic, human or computer failures, problems, or errors, interruptions in service due to system upgrades, repairs, modifications or other causes, failures, or malfunctions of connections, satellite, network, cable, Internet Service Provider (ISP), phones, phone lines, or telephone systems, traffic congestion on the internet, technical or mechanical malfunctions, or other malfunctions or errors, whether caused by equipment, programming, human error, or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, mail, emails, or the announcement of a prize; or for any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer relating to or resulting from participation in this Sweepstakes, or for printing, typographical, human or other errors appearing in these Official Rules or other Sweepstakes related materials. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to void any entries of entrants whom Sponsor believes have attempted to tamper with or impair the administration, security, fairness, or proper play of this Sweepstakes or is in violation of these Official Rules.

4. Use of Entrant Information for Marketing Purposes: Any personally identifiable information collected during an entrant's participation in this Sweepstakes will be collected by Sponsor and used for purposes of the proper administration and fulfillment of the Sweepstakes as described in these Official Rules and for commercial purposes in accordance with Sponsor's Privacy Policy available at http://www.neworleanssaints.com/privacypolicy. Opting-in to specific offers and/or requests to receive further communication from Sponsor does not improve one's chances of winning.

5. Winner Selection: One-hundred fifty (150) potential Grand Prize winners will be selected in a random drawing conducted on or about 12/16/2020 from among all eligible entries received throughout the Promotion Period by Sponsor. By entering, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and to the decisions of the Sponsor, which will be final and binding in all respects. Potential winners will be notified via email and may be required to execute and return a Prize Claim Form, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability, and (where legal) Publicity Release, and/or an IRS Form W-9 within seven (7) days of the time of issuance of notification. Non-compliance with the foregoing, with these Official Rules, or return of any prize notification as non-deliverable may result in disqualification and, at Sponsor's discretion and time permitting, awarding of prize to an alternate winner. Odds of winning depend upon the total number of eligible entries received.

6. Grand Prize: Each Grand Prize winner will receive the following: i) one (1) voucher to attend a virtual livestream event featuring former Saints wide receiver Lance Moore and cornerback Jabari Greer. Approximate Retail Value of the Grand Prize: $0. Grand Prize is awarded "as is" without any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied, by Sponsor. Voucher to attend the virtual livestream event will be emailed to Grand Prize winners. Grand Prize winners must have a working computer or smart phone with internet access and appropriate technological capabilities in order to participate in the Grand Prize. The Released Parties are not responsible for any failure of internet or any other technological malfunctions with the Grand Prize. The award of a prize does not indicate any endorsement, approval, or sponsorship of this Sweepstakes by any named or implied individual or entity. All prize details are at Sponsor's sole discretion. All costs and expenses associated with the acceptance and use of a prize not specified herein as being awarded, including, but not limited to, federal, state, and local taxes (if any) are winner's sole responsibility.

7. Miscellaneous: No transfer, assignment, cash redemption, or substitution of a prize is permitted except by Sponsor who reserves the right to substitute a prize with one of comparable or greater value, at its sole discretion. Entrants agree, by entering, that: i) Sponsor and its designees may use (unless prohibited by law), entrant's name, city and state of residence, photograph, any recording (voice, film, or video), and/or likeness for advertising, trade and/or any other purposes in any media now or hereafter known throughout the world in perpetuity, without further compensation, permission, or notification; ii) Sponsor reserves the right to conduct a background check and entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes entrant's permission for Sponsor to conduct such background check, provided that, to the extent additional authorization is necessary under law, entrants shall authorize such check. Sponsor reserves the right (at its sole discretion) to disqualify any entrant based on the results of the background check or failure of the entrant to properly authorize such check; and iii) the Released Parties shall have no liability and will be held harmless by entrant for any claim, action, liability, loss, injury, or damage to entrant or any other person or entity, including, without limitation, personal injury or death to entrant or any other person or damage to personal or real property, due in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of the prize or participation in this Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to modify, suspend, and/or terminate this Sweepstakes (or portion thereof) for any reason, including should virus, bugs, non-authorized human intervention, or other causes corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness, or proper play of the Sweepstakes and, in the case of termination, at its discretion, select the winner from eligible non-suspect entries received prior to the event that required such termination. CAUTION: Any attempt to deliberately damage or undermine the legitimate operation of this Sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, the Sponsor reserves the right to seek any and all remedies available from any such person(s) responsible for the attempt to the fullest extent permitted by law.

8. Arbitration: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that: i) any and all disputes and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association ("AAA") and held at the AAA regional office nearest the Sponsor; ii) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement, and all proceedings at such arbitration; and iii) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other damages, including attorneys' fees, other than entrant's actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

9. Choice of Law: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrant and Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the substantive laws of the State of Louisiana, USA, without regard to its conflict of laws principles.

10. Winners' Names: For the names of the winners (available after 1/15/2021) send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to be received by 2/28/2021 to: Saints Virtual Happy Hour Sweepstakes Winner, 5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70003.