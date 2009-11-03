Saints Try New Technology Created by Makkar Advantage

<span>During Monday Night Football's telecast of the Saints' thrilling 35-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the Louisiana Superdome, color analyst and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden talked about a new mouth piece that many Saints players are using this season.

The revolutionary product is called: Pure Power Makkar. It is designed to be more than just a mouth guard and strives to increase balance, strength, flexibility, range of motion and endurance.

Numerous Saints players are wearing the mouth piece, which were specially fitted for each individual player during consultations at the Saints' practice facility.

How does it work?

The Science is based on the position of the lower jaw, when the lower jaw is in the right position it aligns the neck with the spine. When the body is in a perfect erect position, you experience the above noted benefits. Unfortunately, 95% of the population is not in proper alignment.

The proper alignment of the lower jaw, is defined, via a "tens" machine. This machine relaxes the major muscle groups of the face, and thereby putting the jaw in a relaxed state. Once the right position of the jaw is found, it is captured with a bite registration material. This bite is then sent to a lab and incorporated into a re-positioning device (mouthpiece).

This special "bite" is the foundation of an athlete unlocking their true potential. Once the athlete bites into the PPM, the muscles in their face become completely relaxed, which allows them to use more of their upper and lower body strength.

Instant balance is achieved, because the lower jaw has come down and forward, thus allowing the neck to align it with the spine.