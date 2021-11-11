Saints transcripts: Sean Payton conference call | Wednesday, Nov. 10

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton

Conference Call with Local Media

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

How do the Titans look different as a team without Derrick Henry?"It's not that they look different, because their structure, formations, principles and schemes have been in place. They've done a great job of that. It's just different when that player is not receiving some of those runs, some of those carries, play action passes, just based on the type of player he is. I don't think you're seeing a different structure or a different type of offense, you're seeing a system that they believe in, the same system. I don't think they look different schematically. Obviously when you have a great player like that it's different."

Does anything stand out about the way that they have played defensively lately?

"They way they've rushed the quarterback, the last five weeks they've caused more turnovers than any team in football. They're punching it out, they're getting to the quarterback, not only the ends, but the interior are doing a great job. They're playing with a lot of confidence. You see it on film.

You guys are extremely familiar with Julio Jones from his tenure in Atlanta, how much does he add to that offense?

"It gives them balance when you look at their skill people, because, he's on one side and A.J.'s (Brown) on the other. Those are two big physical receivers that catch the ball well in traffic. They do a great job with their run action, play action passing game. It's another weapon for Ryan (Tannehill)."

How is their safety Kevin Byard affecting games with his ability to intercept a lot of passes?

"He's going to be to our right most of the time. This team plays right and left safeties, like last week. He's somebody that's extremely intelligent. That serves him well when you watch it (tape). He has great ball skills. He's climbed on routes, stayed on top of routes, you name it. He's one of those guys that understands passing game principles. He understands what the offense is trying to do and I think generally speaking, good safeties, the ball kind of finds them. He's one of those guys."

I know he hasn't been there long but how weird is it that Adrian Peterson is still around, even though he has been gone from here from four years ago?

"It's the one player that I've coached that you knew had a different clock than anyone else in terms of health and well-being. He still has power. You can see it. That surge on his touchdown run the other night was impressive and he takes care of himself well. He's one of those unique athletes. It doesn't surprise you."

What has ﻿P.J. Williams﻿ meant for you guys given all the different spots that he has had to play?

"Yeah, he's been extremely versatile. We were just talking about football I.Q. He's one of those people that can play a bunch of different spots. He understands different positions. He understands the scheme. He has position flex."

Several teams have lost prominent players in the past few weeks such as the Saints with ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and the Titans with Derrick Henry. Whenever a player goes out who is the focal point of an offense, what are the things you want to address both at that position and with the offense as a whole to make yourself successful going forward?

"It's a good question. They are two different positions. You lose your starting running back, it's not just your starting running back. You're losing one of the top players in your game (Henry) offensively period, so I'm sure Mike (Vrabel) and their staff looks at it like hey we were a team that ran the ball well and they're committed to that. When you lose your starting quarterback, it can shape you differently and relative to what you might want to do. Those are the things that come to mind, relative to a scheme standpoint, I don't know that either scenario has you changing your scheme. It might be to some degree with the quarterback change where you move to certain things that suit him (new starter). It's not unusual in our league though, if you look towards the health of certain players."