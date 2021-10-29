Saints transcripts: Jameis Winston, Cameron Jordan, Marcus Williams, Erik McCoy media availability | Thursday, Oct. 28

New Orleans Saints Quarterback ﻿Jameis Winston﻿

Local Media Availability

Thursday, October 28, 2021

So explain where you haven't shown a ton of emotion about facing your former team?

"It's one game. I'm playing against some old teammates, but it's one game, it's the next opponent."

Have you heard from some of those former teammates?

"Yes, I've talked to them, talked to some of them throughout the year."

I can't remember if we asked this at any point in the offseason, what were your emotions watching your old team win the Super Bowl? Was that hard?

"No, I was very happy for the guys that put in a lot of years there with me, for them to get there and end up on top. I was very happy for my (former) teammates, but it's this year now, our next opponent is them so that's who we are going to beat this week."

Everytime we talk to you, we get an overwhelmingly positive personality. Did you have to deal with any bitterness or anger to get over that or are those kinds of thoughts not part of your makeup?

"No, everything happens for a reason and I'm very grateful for that organization and the Glazer family who gave me that opportunity. They drafted me first overall to that city. That city's done a lot for me and I know I've done a lot for that city. That's where I stay now (in offseason). I definitely love that city. Now we get to play them. So this week, all the lovey, dovey stuff is behind."

What was it like last year seeing them up and close on the opposite sideline?

"It was fun, we won (in the regular season). We didn't win the one playoff game, that was tough. That was my first time in the playoffs so I really wanted to win that one, but it was fun. This year, we have to get at it twice and maybe three times this year.

How has the past year and a half changed you as a person?

"I think getting a chance to work with Sean (Payton) and ﻿Drew Brees﻿ last year helped me as a quarterback, but as far as a person, I give my all every single day, especially for my wife and kids. I'm trying my best to be the best person I can be (I didn't really) change as a person, last year was humbling, but I didn't take it for granted, because I had a hall of fame quarterback and a hall of fame coach to learn from, so I really cherished that."

If you were younger would you have made a big deal about revenge at a time like this against this opponent?

"No, I don't see it as revenge. I see it as a division opponent that we need to beat, a good opponent coming up in our house in front of our fans, trying to beat us, so a younger me, I was always next man up. Who do we have to play (next)? Our (traditional) rivalry is the Falcons. I think we are forming a rivalry with Tampa, because they have a good squad and ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ and Mike Evans. They have their own little rivalry. My job is to lead us to a win on Sunday and it's going to be big for our fans and for the city."

For the past four years, Marshon has played some of his best football against Mike Evans. What made it so difficult when you were the guy trying to get the ball to Mike?

"Mike Evans is one of the best receivers in this game. Marshon's one of the best corners in this game. So, they are just two alphas going at it. It was always fun competing against Marshon, but now I'm happy that he's on my team, but Marshon knows that he needs to bring his lunch pail out. He does that every week. Like he did last week. I'm pretty sure he's ready. I'm happy I don't have to face that offense. But I know DA (Dennis Allen) and Marshon and ﻿Demario Davis﻿, they're ready."

Now not being the only former Heisman Trophy winner on the team, how well do you know Mark Ingram II?

"I know we are Heisman brothers. I don't know him personally very much at all, but I've heard of the teammate that he is, the high energy he brings and the person that he is. I'm very blessed in welcoming Mark Ingram, because I know he was drafted here and has a lot of pride for this organization. We welcome him back."

Did you watch him playing for Alabama growing up since you grew up in that area?

"Yes, I met him at Alabama, when I went up there for a visit. I've met Mark."

It seems like Marshon finds another level when he's playing against someone he doesn't like necessarily. Is that even possible playing cornerback?

"That's who Marshon is. He's a dog. He's an extremely competitive athlete and he likes doing a good job. He takes pride in locking people down. Some players have that instinct in them where they can turn it on as the enemy and I'm going to drill you into the ground. I think I had it at times, the eye of the tiger. I try to be poised and stuff but at the end of the day, I'm still trying my best to step on somebody's neck. I can't do that literally, but I definitely want to beat my opponent."

I guess that's why we're surprised about how calm you are about this week as so many times players want to use emotion to their advantage. I guess there's a curiosity of why or why not?

"I've always been an emotional football. I think that's something I'm trying to work on, being present instead of being stuck in my feelings. As a quarterback, we have to be present at all times and be aware of aware of everything going on. Sometimes too much emotion can lead us to a place where we don't want to go and I come from a level of gratitude and optimism. A lot of people don't agree with that all the time, but I'm grateful I have a chance to play this team. I want to beat them. I want to beat them bad and in my heart I'm ready to rock. At the end of the day they're another opponent. Another opponent that we need to beat in the division. They have a good team and are coming in here hot, so we have to stand our ground and represent at our house."

Is there anything that sticks out about Sean Payton's attention to detail?

"Yes, I think that's just who he is, attention to detail with everything. Every time he speaks he paints the entire picture for you to help you better understand what he's explaining."

Is that a ability a little different than other coaches?

"I think he does it in a very unique way. I think his skill to be relatable to players speaks volumes as to who he is as a leader. Most NFL coaches harp on the details and the small things so we can handle the big things."

Taking away your history with Tampa Bay, can you talk about the challenge of playing the defending Super Bowl Champions?

"I think it's a big win. Every year when you win the Super Bowl, the bullseye's on your back. But the Saints have been the division champions in this division the past four years. I think we have the bullseye on our back with those guys coming in. Obviously they won a Super Bowl and that's good for them. They know. I'm pretty sure Tom Brady's saying that's last year. He's trying to win one this year, like we all are. We're trying to win a Super Bowl this year."

On the touchdown to ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ on Monday, is it something you practiced in wet ball drills, how smoothly you recovered that ball with your left hand?

"No, I just knew it was going to be a touchdown (laughter). I got it to him."

Was that actually part of wet ball drills?

"No, we don't do that in wet ball drills, but I'm happy we worked wet ball drills to make that happen."

Have you ever seen Fast Times at Ridgemont High?

"No sir."

Sean Payton used an analogy from a movie in playing a revenge game?

"This week is big, but every week's big for me. Being out a year, you get a chance to see how much you miss being away from this game. I got a chance to watch Drew (Brees) play. That was fun, but at the end of the day I still wanted to play. I love this game. Sure I'm playing against the old squad, but I love this game. I'm trying to go out there and beat everybody we play, not matter who it is. You talk about growth, I've learned in this league, it's about winning games. Anyway I can do that, win games, I'm up for that and yes this is an opponent where I've been there and done that with this team, but I want to win football games and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the next opponent and that's who we need to beat. It's good for us that I get to beat an opponent that I played for, but we need to win, that's it."

Will there be trash talk with any of your former teammates on the field?

"It's not too many trash talkers on that team. We're going to be talking back and forth, but actions speak louder than words and that's what most of those guys on that defense are about, actions. That's what we're going to be about come Sunday."

Can you talk about Devin White and Lavonte David and how they cover the whole field?

"I just think they are two of the most prominent backers in this league. We have a few here, but those two, that tandem together, they are elite. I saw how good Devin White was when I spent a year with him and I know how great Lavonte David is. I think he's one of the most underrated backers in this league, so they are definitely good. It starts with their front seven. Their front seven, those backers, d ends and d tackles, it starts with them and we're going to have to come ready and we will be."

Have you ever played a football game on Halloween?

"Not that I recall, but it will be fun, it will be spooky."

Will your kids come dressed?

"Most likely they will."

Any ideas for costumes?

"My son will be a ghost. I'm Frankenstein (laughter). My wife got me a costume."

Do you have any say in that?

"During the season it's all her right now. I don't have time looking for Halloween costumes, but it's fun, fun having candy at the house."

Is it just better she does it because you feel you would do the wrong thing anyway costume shopping?

"No, I would go overboard. I'd try to make my own costume. I'd do extra stuff."

Obviously you are focused on the game, but do you take a minute to look in the stands at how crazy Saints fans are?

"I played here. I know how wild these fans can get and I expect them to be wilder than that Sunday. I'm happy we're back home, I really am. We've played only one game at home. I'm happy to get back in that dome and get that thing rocking."

There will probably be a lot of costumes?