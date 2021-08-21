Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Training Camp 2021: Transcript of Coach Sean Payton's press conference

Payton met with the media following Saturday's practice

Aug 21, 2021 at 06:12 PM

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

What situations did you focus on in practice today?

"We hit third down plays, red zone area plays, and a couple kicking game situations that come up periodically. We also did spontaneous third down plays, no-brainer freeze, and fourth-and-short. We had a number of situations, really. You don't know what game these situations will come up in. It might be three years before one of these (situations) comes up or there's others (situations) that come up every other week. Overall, we got a lot of good snaps in today. We had a good red zone period and third down period. It was good work."

Will you try to play one more quarterback this week (all four)?

"There's a chance we will. I definitely want to get a chance to see Trevor (Siemian) play. We'll see if we're able to get Ian (Book) in at the end."

What made you want to sign Aldrick Rosas (K)

"He's got a lot of leg. He's got real good leg strength. The ball gets up right away. It was his first exposure today and I thought he was solid. He's got a strong leg and you can see that."

