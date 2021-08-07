Saints Training Camp 2021: Transcript of Coach Sean Payton from Saturday, Aug. 7

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton

2021 Training Camp presented by SeatGeek

Post practice press conference with local media

Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021

Opening Statement:

"I've got one transaction to announce. We've signed Josh Pederson (TE) and Ryan Glasgow (DT) went on the reserved list. He retired. It was a one-for-one transaction put in this morning."

Did you feel like the guys felt the humidity more today than they have in other practices?

"I don't know specifically. It was a redzone installation today for the first time in camp. I thought defensively, the enthusiasm and energy on that side of the ball was good. We'll look at the tape. The energy wasn't as good today offensively."

How do you think the team has handled camp, specifically with being in full pads back-to-back days?

"I think overall pretty well. We're still in the early stages of camp. I felt it was warmer last week than it is now. They're fighting through the installation periods. They've got to be able to pick up what we're doing. On Monday, we'll have the same redzone emphasis in practice like we did today."

Cesar Ruiz has said things are going slower for him this year at guard. How important is it specifically at guard for the game to slow down and not think as much?

"I think it's real important. He's had a good offseason. I think he's been more comfortable and more confident in his play. He's been playing better. He's strong and so far, he's had a good training camp."

Can you discuss Ryan Glasgow's decision to retire?

"He came in the office this morning and said he's been thinking about it. It happens from time to time. He's going to go back to school and get his master's degree. We worked out several tight ends after practice yesterday. It is what it is."

Do you envision bringing in another defensive tackle to replace Ryan Glasgow?

"Possibly. With where we're at, before the preseason (games), I'd say it's a possibility."

Would you say Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's emotion important for this defense?

"You never want to change someone's personality. Focusing on the details is something he's been focusing on. You watch the tape from last year, understanding how to gain leverage and understanding the scheme better is what he's working on. Football is an emotional game. He's one of those players that obviously plays with high emotion. It's just about making sure he doesn't cross the line. He had a good practice today."

Would you say Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has had a good camp overall?

"Yes, but still, there's technique things that we want to clean up, especially early on. It's just play in and play out, moving on to the next play. The attention to detail is a big area of emphasis. It's what is required at his position (DB) and he understands that."

Have you seen Payton Turner improve once full pads practice started?

"We've seen something from him every day. Whether it be a tipped pass or a win on a pass rush. We're continuing our work with him in the run game, but he's having a good camp for a young player."

Some offensive linemen have mentioned his play and how surprised at how far along he is as a young player. What are your thoughts on that?

"He's smart. He's mature for his age. When we get into games, we'll have a chance to see him against someone else in live action. That'll be key for our evaluation of him. I think he's been coming along well."

Is it fair to say Lil 'Jordan Humphrey has made some key strides at receiver?

"I think he's had a pretty good week. He's a natural pass catcher with his hands. He can stay on the ground without jumping. He's had a few good catches over the middle. He's a pretty smart player."

It's been hard to get a read on the rotation at defensive tackle with six or seven guys rotating there every day. Do you like your depth at the defensive tackle position?

"I think it's wide open considering three of the four guys we played week in and week out last year aren't available. The development and competition of that group (DT) is going to be very important."

You've mentioned cornerback as a must position (to address), but I don't think I've heard you say defensive tackle is a must. Are there some young guys on this roster that you*are very high on that makes you not feel*as much as corner like that is a position of need?

"We're paying attention to it. There are some young guys we think are doing well. We'll constantly check to see during final cuts if there's someone we feel can help our football team. Right now, we're focused on coaching the guys that are here."

How do you think the play with Chase Hansen running over Stevie Scott would be ruled on in a game concerning the helmet-to-helmet rules?