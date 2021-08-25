Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Tuesday, Aug. 24

1.*Roster moves:* With Tuesday, Aug. 24 being a mandatory cutdown day to 80 the New Orleans Saints announced five transactions, placing cornerback Brian Poole, defensive tackle Jalen Dalton, and tackle Ethan Greenidge on Injured Reserve, waived punter Nolan Cooney and waived/injured reserve defensive end Marcus Willoughby. Not seeing Dalton at practice Tuesday and hearing about him going on IR was especially tough, considering he had worked so hard to get back from IR last year with a torn tricep muscle. Dalton of course had the big sack on Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a red zone third down that kept Jacksonville off the scoreboard in the second quarter of Monday night's preseason game. Dalton had a great camp and was pretty much assured of being on the final 53-man roster, so the news was especially rough for him and the team, which was beginning to count on his production on the defensive line.