Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Tuesday, Aug. 24

The New Orleans Saints take the field on August 24, 2021 for Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
1.*Roster moves:* With Tuesday, Aug. 24 being a mandatory cutdown day to 80 the New Orleans Saints announced five transactions, placing cornerback Brian Poole, defensive tackle Jalen Dalton, and tackle Ethan Greenidge on Injured Reserve, waived punter Nolan Cooney and waived/injured reserve defensive end Marcus Willoughby. Not seeing Dalton at practice Tuesday and hearing about him going on IR was especially tough, considering he had worked so hard to get back from IR last year with a torn tricep muscle. Dalton of course had the big sack on Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a red zone third down that kept Jacksonville off the scoreboard in the second quarter of Monday night's preseason game. Dalton had a great camp and was pretty much assured of being on the final 53-man roster, so the news was especially rough for him and the team, which was beginning to count on his production on the defensive line.
2.*Two tight end set:* Normally, when you hear those words, you think of a running play. On Tuesday at the indoor facility at the Oschner Sports Performance Center, that phrase had new meaning. The Saints were so banged up at the position, only two practiced, Juwan Johnson and Ethan Wolf. Garrett Griffin, Nick Vannett, and Adam Trautman, who was carted off the field Monday in the preseason game, were all no shows Tuesday. It was awful lonely out there for tight ends coach Dan Roushar during individual position drills.
3.The hand Is not tipped: For those wondering if the quarterback announcement on who will start against Green Bay in two weeks was made, that was not the case Tuesday. Despite the aftermath of the preseason game Monday in which national and local media proclaimed Jameis Winston the starter, Taysom Hill, like we have seen all camp long, took first team reps after Winston took the reps Monday night. This has been the pattern every single day since camp began at the end of July, and Tuesday was no different. Wednesday will be an off day, and the final training camp practice of 2021 will occur Thursday morning at the indoor facility.