Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Thursday, Aug. 26

Defensive MVP

This one took a little more thought. I came up with a few possible candidates - defensive end Marcus Davenport, linebacker Zack Baun, defensive back Paulson Adebo - but when it's all said and done, we're going to go with cornerback Ken Crawley﻿. One of the biggest questions before training camp began was who was going to be the starter at cornerback opposite Marshon Lattimore. In the first few practices the answer, according to first team reps, was Patrick Robinson. Then on Aug. 10, Robinson unexpectedly announced his retirement, thereby vaulting Crawley into the starter's role opposite Lattimore. Crawley has definitely performed as such. Numerous pass breakups during drills, a couple of interceptions as well (including a pick-6 inside) have highlighted his camp, and he has reverted back to his 2016-2017 form. What makes him the MVP of camp was that it was so unexpected that he would revert back to form. The ability has always been there, but the confidence level had wained culminating in his release from the Saints in October 2019 and his bouncing around to three teams immediately after. Crawley was signed to the Saints practice squad last September and has elevated his game enough to get back to his starting role. Unfortunately, he was injured in the preseason game vs Jacksonville and may miss the opener against Green Bay, but what Crawley has done during the last month has earned him the 2021 Training Camp Defensive MVP.