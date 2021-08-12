Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Thursday, Aug. 12

Winston to Winston

Well, it took 13 practices, but I would say in the indoor portion of Thursday's practice, we finally had a Play Of Camp. Coincidentally or not, the principal characters have the same name - Jameis Winston at quarterback, and Easop Winston Jr. at wide receiver. As the play began, Jameis was pressured slightly and began to roll to his right. As he was still rolling at midfield he uncorked a high long pass in the center of the field that was destined for the goal line. The only question was would it be caught. About five seconds later the question was answered, and then some. Running a deep post, Easop would eventually run under the ball and then lay out parallel to the ground starting around the 4-yard line, making a sliding, finger-tip catch at the 2 and then into the end zone. Pretty impressive throw, but definitely a better catch, and as was talked about with all the media who saw it and have been there everyday at camp, DEFINITELY, the Play of Saints camp.