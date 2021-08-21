Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Saturday, Aug. 21

1.*Plays of the Day:* Two plays caught my eye on Saturday's indoor practice at the Oachner Sports Performance Center, the first and last plays of team. Early on with ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ at quarterback, a 15-yard pass out toward the right side was snagged out of the air by wide receiver Marquez Callaway, who continues to have an outstanding camp. Actually I didn't give the catch justice. It was a leaping, ONE-HANDED catch that he snagged out of the air. Not a bad way to start practice. It ended just as well. On the final play of red zone with Ian Book at quarterback, the Notre Dame product hit running back Dwayne Washington in the right flat for what appeared a sure touchdown but linebacker Andrew Dowell had other ideas, covering the play in a flash and stopping Washington at the 1-yard line, drawing very loud cheers from the black-shirted defense. Dowell continues to have a very solid week of practice before the second preseason game Monday night.

2.*New kicker tracker:* We saw new kicker ﻿Aldrick Rosas﻿ in the Friday night practice in the Caesars Superdome, but he did not kick. On Saturday he did, and did well for the most part. Rosas displayed a very big leg and solid accuracy in his 10 charted kicks. In his first four he went 4-4 with makes from 33, 36, 39 and 42 yards. In the next session with six kicks he went 4 for 6 with the misses coming from 43 yards (left hash, wide right) and 54 yards (enough leg, but left). He then would connect on a 54-yarder the next play from the right hash but the play resulted in a false start thrown by the officiating crew. The bottom line is though 55 yards and in are definitely within his range. Oh by the way, Rosas is built like a linebacker not a kicker at 6 feet 3 and 230 pounds.