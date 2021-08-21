Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Friday, Aug. 20

1.*Back In The Dome:* For the first time since the 2020 football season came to a close in January 2021, the New Orleans Saints were back in the newly renovated Caesars Superdome for a Friday night practice. This is a yearly custom prior to the first preseason game in the Dome. Coach Sean Payton mentioned post practice they do this for a couple of reasons. One, for the players to get used to the lighting inside the Dome, and to get the feel of the brand new FieldTurf. Every year, the Dome gets a new surface and it takes a while to fully "break it in." Payton mentioned Friday that it was "especially spongy" after the workout. Earlier in the day, the Tulane football team had a morning practice in the Dome, specifically to try and break the new turf in.

2.*Hey Pete!* It has been since Aug. 9 since we have seen rookie linebacker ﻿Pete Werner﻿ on the practice field. On Friday in the Caesars Superdome, that changed. Werner participated on a limited basis early on during practice but was held out of team drills. Nevertheless, it was good to see him out there. Still absent was rookie defensive ﻿Payton Turner﻿, who has been out since Aug.10, and wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith missed his second straight day after returning earlier in the week for two consecutive practices indoors at the Oschner Sports Performance Center. The Saints also signed kicker Aldrick Rosas (who did not kick Friday) and also veteran safety Jeff Heath (who got treated to the defense up-down routine discussed in Thursday's Takeaways).