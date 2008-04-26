Saints Trade Up and Take USC DT Sedrick Ellis

<span style="">SEDRICK ELLIS</span> Defensive Tackle/Nose Guard

University of Southern California Trojans 49 6:01.2-307

Chino, California

Chino High School

OVERVIEW

The Trojans' three-year starter at nose guard, Ellis was regarded as one of the top interior linemen in the country entering his senior season. By the end of the 2007 campaign, even Louisiana State's Glenn Dorsey had to concede that the USC defender was the most dominant player in the country at his position. The winner of the prestigious Pat Tillman Pac-10 Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award, Ellis was also the recipient of the Morris Trophy, given to the league's premier lineman.

At Chino High School, Ellis earned Super Prep and Prep Star All-American honors, in addition to garnering Super Prep Elite 50, Prep Star Top 100 Dream Team, The Sporting News Hot 100, Super Prep All-Farwest, Prep Star All-West, Tom Lemming All-West, Long Beach Press-Telegram Best in the West first-team and Tacoma News Tribune Western 100 honors.

Ellis was also named to the Orange County Register Fab 15, Cal-Hi Sports All-State, All-CIF Southern Section, All-CIF Division II first-teams and was chosen Los Angeles Times All-Star Lineman MVP. The Los Angeles Times All-Inland Empire Lineman MVP selection as a senior offensive and defensive lineman, he recorded 122 tackles (35 solo), including 19 for losses (with 6.5 sacks), plus a blocked punt, a forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries in 2002.

As a junior in 2001, he made the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Underclass, All-CIF Southern Section, All-CIF Division II and Los Angeles Times All-Inland Empire first-teams. He posted 108 tackles, including 16 for losses (with 10 sacks), in 2001. As a sophomore, he picked up Cal-Hi Sports All-State first-team recognition. He also competed on the school's track team in the weights.

Ellis played in eleven games behind All-American Mike Patterson at nose guard in 2004, but saw just limited action, making two assisted tackles.

With Patterson graduating, Ellis took over nose guard chores in 2005, starting all thirteen games. He received All-Pac 10 Conference honorable mention, as he collected 50 tackles (28 solos) and ranked third on the squad with 4.5 sacks and eight stops for losses. He also deflected three passes and caused a fumble.

In 2006, Ellis earned Collegefootballnews.com All-American first-team honors, in addition to being a consensus All-Pac 10 Conference first-team choice. Managed to win the Pac-10 Morris Trophy (for the league's top defensive lineman, as voted by the league's offensive linemen).

Ellis went on to register 34 tackles (17 solos), 4.5 sacks and 8.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage in ten contests. He also had a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, three pass deflections and blocked a kick.

Ellis was a unanimous All-American and All-Pac 10 Conference first-team choice as a senior. He was a semi-finalist for the Bednarik Award (top defensive player) and Lott Trophy, in addition to being named Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year and winning the Morris Trophy for the second consecutive season. In thirteen starts, he totaled 58 tackles (29 solos) and ranked second on the squad with 8.5 sacks and 12.5 stops for losses. He also batted away seven passes and recovered two fumbles.

In 48 games at Southern California, Ellis started 36 contests. He registered 144 tackles (74 solos), 17.5 sacks for minus 130 yards and 28.5 stops for losses of 158 yards. He was credited with three quarterback pressures, thirteen pass deflections and a bolocked kick. He also caused two fumbles and recovered four others.

CAREER NOTES

Ellis became the eleventh player in school history to win the coveted Morris Trophy, an award presented since 1980 to the Pac-10's outstanding offensive and defensive linemen. The offensive winner is selected by vote of the Pac-10's defensive linemen and vice versa…He is only the second player in USC annals to earn that trophy twice in a career, joining offensive guard Roy Foster (1980-81)…Only two other Trojan defensive players have won the Morris Trophy – nose guard George Achica in 1982 and defensive tackle Darrell Russell in 1996…In 2007, he became USC's fifth defensive player to earn Pac-10 Player of the Year honors.

2007 SEASON

Earned All-American first-team honors from The NFL Draft Report, Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Football Writers Association, Walter Camp Football Foundation, The Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Collegefootballnews.com and Pro Football Weekly…Semi-finalist for the Bednarik Award and Lott Trophy…Recipient of the Pat Tillman Pac-10 Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award…Won the Morris Trophy for the second consecutive year…Started all thirteen games at nose guard, leading a unit that ranked fourth in the nation vs. the run (84.15 ypg), second in total defense (273.15 ypg) and second in scoring defense (16.0 ppg)…Recorded a career-high 58 tackles (29 solos), the fifth-best total on the team…Also registered career-highs while ranking second on the squad with 8.5 sacks for minus 67 yards and 12.5 stops for losses totaling 75 yards…Added one quarterback pressure and two fumble recoveries…Also deflected seven passes.

2007 GAME ANALYSIS

Idaho…Ellis opened the season with four tackles (3 solos) and two pass deflections, including one on the Vandals' game-opening series, as he batted away a third-&-8 pass by Nathan Enderle, forcing Idaho to punt…Also flattened tailback Deonte Jackson behind the line of scrimmage on a mid first quarter rushing attempt…Head to Head Competition-OC# 72-Adam Korby (6:02-292).

Nebraska…The nose guard collected five tackles (2 solos) with two pass deflections and a pressure…He batted away QB Sam Keller's third-&-7 toss five minutes into the game, forcing the Huskers to punt…Nebraska had to punt again late in the second quarter, after Ellis deflected Keller's third-&-2 pass at the UN 35…Late in the third quarter, he sacked Keller for a 15-yard loss…Head to Head Competition-OC#59-Brett Byford (6:03-302).

Washington…Ellis delivered four tackles (3 solos) on a quiet afternoon for the nose guard…Head to Head Competition-OC#58-Juan Garcia (6:03-313).

Stanford…Ellis was dominating in the trenches, registering a career-high three sacks for losses of 18 yards, as he also made six tackles (3 solos)…QB Tavita Pritchard was sacked for a 1-yard loss by Ellis on the first play of the second quarter, as the nose guard would also sack the Stanford QB for minus 9 yards on a third-&-8 play at the start of the third quarter, forcing the Cardinal to punt…On their next series, Pritchard was again sacked by Ellis for an 8-yard loss on third-&-8, as Stanford again punted the ball away…Head to Head Competition-OC#62-Tim Mattran (6:05-307).

Arizona…The Trojans nose guard delivered just two tackles while batting away a pass, but he also recovered a fumble by tailback Nicholas Grigsby at the UA 31, setting up a USC 27-yard field goal…He also killed a fourth quarter drive when he batted down a third-&-10 toss by QB Willie Tuitama…Head to Head Competition-OC#50-Blake Kerley (6:02-273).

Notre Dame…Ellis registered five tackles (3 solos) and 1.5 sacks for minus 15 yards…He assisted in sacking QB Evan Sharpley for an 8-yard loss on the first play of the third quarter and later sacked Sharpley again or an 11-yard loss at the ND 23 during the Irish's next series… Head to Head Competition-OC#78-John Sullivan (6:04-292).

Oregon…Ellis added a career-high twelve tackles (4 solos), as he sacked QB Dennis Dixon for a 3-yard loss on a third-&-7 play during the Ducks' game-opening series, forcing the opponent to punt…He also had another stop behind the line of scrimmage…Head to Head Competition-OC#60-Max Unger (6:05-306).

Oregon State…Ellis came up with three tackles and a pass deflection and forced OSU to punt late in the third quarter after sacking QB Sean Canfield for a 5-yard loss at the USC 43…Head to Head Competition-OC#75-Kyle DeVan (6:02-294).

California…In a hard-fought 24-17 win, Ellis delivered six tackles (3 solos)…Head to Head Competition-OC#51-Alex Mack (6:05-301).

Arizona State…Ellis was credited with four solo tackles and two stops for losses of 15 yards, including an 11-yard sack of QB Rudy Carpenter midway through the first quarter…Ellis also crashed into tailback Dimitri Nance at the start of the fourth quarter, tackling the tailback for a 4-yard loss on a third-&-2 play at the USC 47, forcing the Sun Devils to punt…Head to Head Competition-OC#76-Mike Pollak (6:04-292).

UCLA…Ellis had four tackles (3 assists)…Head to Head Competition-OC#60-Chris Joseph (6:05-282).

Illinois (Rose Bowl)…The All-American nose guard closed out his career by posting two tackles and he also deflected a second-&-goal toss by QB Isiah Williams with 3:51 left in the first quarter…Head to Head Competition-OC#60-Ryan McDonald (6:05-303).

2006 SEASON

All-American first-team choice by College Football News and The NFL Draft Report…All-Pac 10 Conference first-team choice and recipient of the coveted Morris Trophy…Recorded 34 tackles (17 solos) with 4.5 sacks for minus 37 yards and eight stops for losses of 47 yards…Had one quarterback pressure and blocked a kick…Recovered two fumbles and caused another… Also deflected three passes, as he led a team that ranked tied for ninth in the nation in run defense (91.08 ypg) and eleventh in scoring defense (15.15 ppg).

2006 GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Blocked a field goal that USC recovered and returned for a touchdown vs. Stanford…Had 3 tackles (with a sack) and a forced fumble vs. Arkansas…Made another five tackles, including two for losses of 9 yards and assisted on a sack vs. Arizona State…Had another five tackles, including two for minus 9 yards with a 7-yard sack of QB Matt Moore vs. Oregon State…Registered four tackles with a fumble recovery and a pass deflection vs. California…Posted a pair of tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass break-up vs. UCLA and had six tackles, including two for minus 12 yards, as he sacked QB Chad Henne for an 8-yard loss and deflected a pass vs. Michigan in the Rose Bowl.

2005 SEASON

All-Pac 10 Conference honorable mention, starting all thirteen games at nose guard… Made 50 tackles (28 solos) with 4.5 sacks for minus 26 yards, eight stops for losses of 36 yards and a quarterback pressure…Caused one fumble and deflected three passes.

2005 GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Had nine tackles and a 6-yard sack of QB Brady Quinn vs. Notre Dame…Posted seven tackles (1.5 for a loss, with a sack) vs. UCLA and was credited with six and an 8-yard sack vs. Washington…Registered four tackles with a stop for a loss vs. Arkansas and had another four hits, including 2.5 behind the line of scrimmage vs. Oregon…Posted three tackles and sacked QB sam Keller for a 6-yard loss vs. Arizona State.

2004 SEASON

Played in eleven games behind Mike Patterson at nose guard, recording two assisted tackles…Had one stop in each of the Arizona State and Oregon State contests.

2003 SEASON

Granted a medical hardship

CAMPUS AGILITY TESTS

4.89 in the 40-yard dash…440-pound bench press…560-pound squat…355-pound hang clean…32.5-inch vertical jump…33 ½-inch arm length…9 5/8-inch hands…Left-handed.

HIGH SCHOOL

Attended Chino (Cal.) High School, playing football for head coach John Mesner…Earned Super Prep and Prep Star All-American honors, in addition to garnering Super Prep Elite 50, Prep Star Top 100 Dream Team, The Sporting News Hot 100, Super Prep All-Farwest, Prep Star All-West, Tom Lemming All-West, Long Beach Press-Telegram Best in the West first-team and Tacoma News Tribune Western 100 honors…Also named to the Orange County Register Fab 15, Cal-Hi Sports All-State, All-CIF Southern Section, All-CIF Division II first-teams and was chosen Los Angeles Times All-Star Lineman MVP…The Los Angeles Times All-Inland Empire Lineman MVP selection as a senior offensive and defensive line-man, he recorded 122 tackles (35 solo), including 19 for losses (with 6.5 sacks), plus a blocked punt, a forced fumble and a pair of fumble recoveries in 2002…As a junior in 2001, he made the Cal-Hi Sports All-State Underclass, All-CIF Southern Section, All-CIF Division II and Los Angeles Times All-Inland Empire first-teams…Posted 108 tackles, including 16 for losses (with 10 sacks), in 2001…As a sophomore, he picked up Cal-Hi Sports All-State first-team recognition…Also competed on the school's track team in the weights.

