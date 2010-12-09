Saints & Toys for Tots team up to Launch "Touchdown for Tots"

This holiday season, the New Orleans Saints and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves will join forces to launch Touchdown for Tots, a national toy drive benefiting the Toys for Tots Foundation. On December 12th, fans can spread the joy of the holidays while cheering on the Saints as they play the St Louis Rams at the Superdome.
For over 60 years the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation has delivered a message of hope to less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy at Christmas. Last year, Marines distributed 16 million toys to more than 7.4 million children who without Toys for Tots' help, might have faced Christmas morning without a toy under the tree.
Fans can support Touchdown for Tots in several ways throughout the holiday season:
Donate a Toy at Game Day Toy Drives
*Bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Superdome on December 12th. Local Marines will be at the stadium collecting toys to distribute to children in our local community.
Text TD to 50555 to Donate a Toy
*Text TD to 50555 to make a $5 donation. Every $5 donated will put a new toy in the hands of deserving child.
Donate online
*When you're online reading the latest scores or selecting this week's players for your fantasy football team, visit www.toysfortots.org/touchdown to make a donation.
"For years many NFL teams around the country have supported their local Toys for Tots campaign, delivering the magic of the holidays to children in their community," said Lt. General Pete Osman, USMC (Ret), President and CEO, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "With even more children living in poverty today, we are thrilled to have a national focus on our effort to help children across the country receive a gift to unwrap on Christmas morning. We hope the fans of these great teams will support Touchdown for Tots and help deliver more toys than ever before to those children who need it most."
About The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots Program
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not for profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. Now in its 63rd year, Toys for Tots provides joy and a message of hope to less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy or book during the Christmas holiday season. Our gifts offer these children hope, recognition and a positive memory they will cherish for a lifetime. Many of the gifts we provide, such as books, games and sports equipment, make a significant contribution to the educational, social and recreational development of these children. In 2009, Marines distributed gifts to 7.4 million children in 691 communities nationwide. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation relies on individual donations from the American public as well as support from corporate sponsors. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.