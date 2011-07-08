Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Top All U.S. Sports Teams in Terms of Home Market Fan Penetration

Study says 87% of New Orleans attends, watches or listens to Saints games.

Jul 08, 2011 at 05:56 AM
fans_superdome_outside_article.jpg

The Saints top all NFL clubs (and all U.S. sports teams) in terms of local market fan penetration, according to data from Scarborough Sports Marketing.

New Orleans had the highest percentage (87%) of any home market where adult fans said they had watched a game on TV, listened to a game on the radio or attended at least one game during the past year.

Among NFL clubs, the Bengals saw the biggest year-over-year jump in the rankings, up five spots to No. 6. Most NFL clubs remained close to where they were last year in the rankings.

The Jets, Texans and Saints saw the biggest percentage gains, while the Cardinals, Buccaneers and Chargers saw the sharpest drop in fan following compared to one year ago. Listed below are NFL teams ranked by percentage of fans who said they had watched a game on TV, listened to a game on the radio or attended at least one game during the past year. Data is among U.S. markets only (Scarborough Sports Marketing.

Read the full report and rankings from the Sports Business Journal by clicking here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

