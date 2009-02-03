Saints to Host Signing Day Press Conference

Local high school seniors from throughout the New Orleans area will announce their formal commitments to colleges at a press conference at the New Orleans Saints facility on Wednesday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m.

The National Signing Day event, occurring on the first day when high school seniors can make an official commitment to a college or university will take place inside the club's team auditorium. After the seniors announce their choice and ceremonially sign their letter-of-intent, they will be available for interviews and photo opportunities inside the team auditorium.