Saints to Host Signing Day Press Conference

Feb 03, 2009 at 06:00 AM
Local high school seniors from throughout the New Orleans area will announce their formal commitments to colleges at a press conference at the New Orleans Saints facility on Wednesday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m.

The National Signing Day event, occurring on the first day when high school seniors can make an official commitment to a college or university will take place inside the club's team auditorium. After the seniors announce their choice and ceremonially sign their letter-of-intent, they will be available for interviews and photo opportunities inside the team auditorium.

All media are encouraged to enter the media workroom at the team's practice facility and they will be escorted to the team auditorium. WoW Café & Wingery and the New Orleans Institute of Sports and Entertainment (NOISE) are the presenting sponsors of the event. Lunch will be provided by WoW.

