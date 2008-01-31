Saints to Host Signing Day Event for Local Prep Stars

The New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Institute of Sports and Entertainment (NOISE) are hosting the annual National Signing Day Ceremony and Press Conference on Wednesday, February 6th at the Saints facility on Airline Drive. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. Signees are asked to arrive and check in at the Saints complex by 9:30 a.m.

Signees are required to wear a shirt and tie but may also bring a baseball cap representing the school with which he will sign to adorn when he makes his official announcement.

The signees and their guests will be addressed by a member of the Saints team and/or coaching staff. Following the keynote address, each signee will have the opportunity to announce their college or university of choice and ceremonially sign their letter-of-intent, followed by an opportunity to interview and pose for photographs with the media. The morning will conclude with a small reception in the Saints Dining Hall.