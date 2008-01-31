Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints to Host Signing Day Event for Local Prep Stars

Jan 31, 2008 at 09:00 AM

The New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Institute of Sports and Entertainment (NOISE) are hosting the annual National Signing Day Ceremony and Press Conference on Wednesday, February 6th at the Saints facility on Airline Drive. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. Signees are asked to arrive and check in at the Saints complex by 9:30 a.m.

Signees are required to wear a shirt and tie but may also bring a baseball cap representing the school with which he will sign to adorn when he makes his official announcement.

The signees and their guests will be addressed by a member of the Saints team and/or coaching staff. Following the keynote address, each signee will have the opportunity to announce their college or university of choice and ceremonially sign their letter-of-intent, followed by an opportunity to interview and pose for photographs with the media. The morning will conclude with a small reception in the Saints Dining Hall.

If you have any questions, please contact Tarence J. Davis at tdavis@noise-neworleans.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints rank No. 1 in multiple NFL gameday satisfaction categories for 2020 season

Mercedes-Benz Superdome ranked the safest and most secure building in the NFL
news

Three New Orleans Saints legends on 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Morten Andersen, Reggie Bush and Jahri Evans appear on College Football Hall of Fame ballot
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, June 2

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, June 1

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising