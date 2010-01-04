Saints To Host NFC Divisional Game on Saturday Jan 16

The NFC Divisional Playoff game, to be played at the Louisiana Superdome, will match the Saints against one of three NFC teams, depending on the outcome of this weekend's Wild Card games. The possible opponents for the Saints include: the NFC West champion Arizona Cardinals, or either of the two NFC Wild card teams (the Green Bay or the Philadelphia). The Saints will host the lowest remaining seeded team in the NFC, meaning if Philadelphia wins on Saturday at Dallas the Saints would face the Eagles. If the Cowboys defeat the Eagles, then the Saints would host the winner of the Cardinals-Packers contest on Sunday at 3:40 p.m. CT in Arizona.

