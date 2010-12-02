Saints to hold "World Champs" Book Signings

The New Orleans Saints will hold book signings this weekend for "WORLD CHAMPS: The Official Behind-The-Scenes Perspective of the Super Bowl XLIV Champion New Orleans Saints."

Saints Photographer Michael Hebert will be at the Barnes & Noble in Mandeville on Highway 190 Friday (Dec.3) signing the book from 6-8 pm CT.

Former Saints Pro Bowler and current Team Ambassador Michael Lewis will be at the Esplanade Mall in Kenner this Saturday (Dec. 4) and Sunday (Dec. 5) from 12-2:30 pm CT each day to sign copies of the World Champs book at the Saints table next to Guest Services on the First Floor.

The special edition commemorative book highlights the Saints' 2009 Championship season, as captured through the photography of Hebert. The 264-page hard cover book highlights the unprecedented behind-the-scenes access that Hebert experienced in capturing images throughout the entire season, as well as in team meetings and in his travels with the Saints.

Photographs of the team and the individuals that compromised the 2009 New Orleans Saints are highlighted throughout the book and range from a look inside the defensive meeting room in the late hours of an evening leading up to the team's 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. Countless other images taken by the Saints' long-time photographer bears witness to the team's Super Bowl Championship Parade through New Orleans, the team's Super Bowl victory party and Super Bowl XLIV Ring Ceremony, as well as hundreds of never-before shots of team Saints' march to the World championship.

Among the special moments captured by Hebert is a shot of Head Coach Sean Payton stoically contemplating the merits of calling the now famous onside kick in the Super Bowl. Payton is shown leaning against a wall in the team's Miami headquarters the night before the game, moments before he gave his night before the game address to the NFC Champions, and later remarked while looking through the proofs of the book that it was the moment that his conviction in calling the play was solidified.

Countless other images throughout the full color high resolution book capture equally poignant moments, including a photo of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams making halftime adjustments to his play-calling sheet during the NFC Championship overtime victory over the Minnesota Vikings at the Louisiana Superdome.