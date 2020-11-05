Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Seven New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for their Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Justin Hardee
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|DT
|Sheldon Rankins
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|QB
|Drew Brees
|Right Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Foot
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Marquez Callaway
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Jamel Dean
|Illness
|DNP
|FP
|G
|Ali Marpet
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|Finger
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Scotty Miller
|Hip/Groin
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|S
|Mike Edwards
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|S
|Antoine Winfield
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP