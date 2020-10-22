Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Injury Report

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 7 vs. Carolina Panthers

Eight New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report

Oct 22, 2020 at 04:42 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for their Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
CB Janoris Jenkins Shoulder FP FP
WR Deonte Harris Hamstring FP FP
CB Justin Hardee Hamstring LP LP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle/Hamstring LP DNP
T Terron Armstead Hand DNP LP
G Nick Easton Concussion DNP DNP
WR Bennie Fowler Shoulder DNP DNP
S J.T. Gray Hamstring DNP LP

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
CB Eli Apple Hamstring FP FP
RB Trenton Cannon Neck FP FP
RB Mike Davis Ankle FP FP
CB Donte Jackson Toe LP LP
DT Zach Kerr Toe LP LP
G John Miller Ankle LP DNP
WR Curtis Samuel Knee LP LP
CB Rasul Douglas NIR DNP

