Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 7 vs. Carolina Panthers

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for their Week 7 game against the Carolina Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Janoris Jenkins
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Justin Hardee
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle/Hamstring
|LP
|DNP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Hand
|DNP
|LP
|G
|Nick Easton
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Bennie Fowler
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Eli Apple
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Trenton Cannon
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Mike Davis
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|CB
|Donte Jackson
|Toe
|LP
|LP
|DT
|Zach Kerr
|Toe
|LP
|LP
|G
|John Miller
|Ankle
|LP
|DNP
|WR
|Curtis Samuel
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Rasul Douglas
|NIR
|DNP