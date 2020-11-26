Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos

Eight New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report

Nov 26, 2020 at 02:40 PM
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for their Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
TE Josh Hill Concussion FP FP
RB Dwayne Washington Back FP FP
RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP LP
CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen FP FP
WR Deonte Harris Neck DNP DNP
G Andrus Peat Concussion DNP DNP
WR Michael Thomas Ankle LP LP
RB Ty Montgomery Hamstring LP

DENVER BRONCOS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
CB Bryce Callahan Foot DNP LP
T Demar Dotson Calf/hand DNP LP
G Graham Glasgow Calf DNP LP
S Trey Marshall Shin DNP DNP
CB Duke Dawson Chest LP FP
WR Jerry Jeudy Ankle/Achilles LP DNP
LB Joseph Jewell Ankle LP FP
LB Joseph Jones Calf LP LP
DT Sylvester Williams Elbow LP LP
TE Noah Fant Ribs FP FP
QB Drew Lock Ribs FP FP
T Elijah Wilkinson Knee FP FP
LB Malik Reed Ankle LP

Quarterback Jeff Driskel did not practice and will be placed on the Covid-19 list.

