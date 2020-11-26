Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 12 vs. Denver Broncos

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for their Week 12 game against the Denver Broncos.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|TE
|Josh Hill
|Concussion
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Back
|FP
|FP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Deonte Harris
|Neck
|DNP
|DNP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Ty Montgomery
|Hamstring
|LP
DENVER BRONCOS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Bryce Callahan
|Foot
|DNP
|LP
|T
|Demar Dotson
|Calf/hand
|DNP
|LP
|G
|Graham Glasgow
|Calf
|DNP
|LP
|S
|Trey Marshall
|Shin
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Duke Dawson
|Chest
|LP
|FP
|WR
|Jerry Jeudy
|Ankle/Achilles
|LP
|DNP
|LB
|Joseph Jewell
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Joseph Jones
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|DT
|Sylvester Williams
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|TE
|Noah Fant
|Ribs
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Drew Lock
|Ribs
|FP
|FP
|T
|Elijah Wilkinson
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Malik Reed
|Ankle
|LP
Quarterback Jeff Driskel did not practice and will be placed on the Covid-19 list.