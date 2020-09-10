Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Three New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for their Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|G/C
|Cesar Ruiz
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|P.J. Williams
|Hamstring
|LP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|WR
|Mike Evans
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|Andrew Adams
|Hamstring
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Parnell Motley
|Hamstring
|LP
|FP
|CB
|Ryan Smith
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|LB
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|NIR
|DNP