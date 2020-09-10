Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Injury Report

Presented by

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Three New Orleans players listed in Thursday's report

Sep 10, 2020 at 03:16 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Injury-Report-2020-AA-2560-090920

Three New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for their Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
DE Marcus Davenport Elbow DNP DNP
G/C Cesar Ruiz Ankle DNP DNP
S P.J. Williams Hamstring LP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
WR Mike Evans Hamstring DNP DNP
S Andrew Adams Hamstring LP FP
CB Parnell Motley Hamstring LP FP
CB Ryan Smith Ankle LP FP
LB Jason Pierre-Paul NIR DNP

Related Content

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Three New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report

Advertising