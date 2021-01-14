Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 NFC Divisional Playoffs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Six Saints listed on Thursday's report

Jan 14, 2021 at 03:15 PM
New Orleans Saints
Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for their NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
CB Patrick Robinson Hamstring DNP DNP
RB Latavius Murray Quadricep DNP DNP
QB Taysom Hill Knee DNP DNP
DE Trey Hendrickson Neck LP LP
TE Jared Cook Back LP LP
T Terron Armstead Elbow LP LP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
G Alex Cappa Ankle DNP DNP
RB Ronald Jones Quad/Finger DNP LP
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter Calf DNP DNP
OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Knee DNP DNP
CB Carlton Davis Groin LP LP
WR Mike Evans Knee LP LP
WR Chris Godwin Hip/Quad LP LP
RB LeSean McCoy Illness FP FP
S Andrew Adams NIR DNP

Advertising