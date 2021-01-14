Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2020 NFC Divisional Playoffs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for their NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|CB
|Patrick Robinson
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Latavius Murray
|Quadricep
|DNP
|DNP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Neck
|LP
|LP
|TE
|Jared Cook
|Back
|LP
|LP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|G
|Alex Cappa
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Ronald Jones
|Quad/Finger
|DNP
|LP
|DL
|Jeremiah Ledbetter
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|OLB
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Carlton Davis
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Mike Evans
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Chris Godwin
|Hip/Quad
|LP
|LP
|RB
|LeSean McCoy
|Illness
|FP
|FP
|S
|Andrew Adams
|NIR
|DNP