Saints Team Up with CADA

The New Orleans Saints have teamed up with CADA, the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, to raise money that will help kids in the greater New Orleans area stay away from drugs and alcohol. "Catches for CADA" is a program where anyone can sponsor a Saints player of their choice. After designating a specific amount desired to donate per catch by that player, that amount is pledged to CADA after the season. This season's total paid to CADA was $15,000.
Also helping the cause was Casa Argentina of New Orleans, a non-profit organization founded in 1982. "A Tango Celebration" is Casa Argentina's main annual fund-raiser that aims at enriching the cultural diversity of New Orleans and contributes to local and international charitable causes. This year, Catches for CADA was selected as one of the recipients of the "Celebration" proceeds.