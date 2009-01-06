Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Team Up with CADA

Jan 06, 2009 at 05:30 AM
saints-team-up-with-cada-b4327.jpg

The New Orleans Saints have teamed up with CADA, the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, to raise money that will help kids in the greater New Orleans area stay away from drugs and alcohol. "Catches for CADA" is a program where anyone can sponsor a Saints player of their choice. After designating a specific amount desired to donate per catch by that player, that amount is pledged to CADA after the season. This season's total paid to CADA was $15,000.

Also helping the cause was Casa Argentina of New Orleans, a non-profit organization founded in 1982. "A Tango Celebration" is Casa Argentina's main annual fund-raiser that aims at enriching the cultural diversity of New Orleans and contributes to local and international charitable causes. This year, Catches for CADA was selected as one of the recipients of the "Celebration" proceeds.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund collaborates with Greater New Orleans Foundation for emergency matching grants to local nonprofits for Hurricane Ida relief

Renewal Fund also donates $500,000 to Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and World Central Kitchen
news

Following initial Gayle Benson donation to Hurricane Ida relief, NFL family steps up to support

Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and the National Football League Foundation have all donated $1 million each
news

Statement from Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints regarding Hurricane Ida

Saints owner makes initial $1 million donation toward Gulf Coast Renewal Fund
news

Luke Siegel, a New Orleans Saints fan befriended by former quarterback Drew Brees following a serious accident, has died

Family announces 15-year-old died after battling Covid pneumonia
news

Oak Grove's Ryan Gregory named Saints 2020-21 High School Coach of the Year nominee

Oak Grove High School's football program will receive a $1,500 donation
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead makes use of All-Pro characteristics off the field, too

Partnership with Scholars brings first location to New Orleans: 'I just go with the things I'm passionate about'
news

NFL Foundation Grassroots Program accepting grant proposals through June 30

Non-profit community-based organizations can apply grant toward capital improvement projects
news

Saints legend Michael Lewis teams up with USA Football for 'Summer Blitz' event in New Orleans

Registration for the June 12th event is free and open now
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan continues to expand his reach

All-Pro partners with Crescent City Corps to provide leadership, community engagement training for police officers
news

New Orleans Saints contribute to the #SayHerName Campaign

New Orleans Saints and players contribute over $300,000 to local and national organizations that support #SayHerName
news

Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation announces $1 million contribution to UNCF

The gift will provide critical scholarships and support to assist minority students from Louisiana and across the United States
news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' surprise
Advertising