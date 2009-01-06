Saints Team Up with CADA

The New Orleans Saints have teamed up with CADA, the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse, to raise money that will help kids in the greater New Orleans area stay away from drugs and alcohol. "Catches for CADA" is a program where anyone can sponsor a Saints player of their choice. After designating a specific amount desired to donate per catch by that player, that amount is pledged to CADA after the season. This season's total paid to CADA was $15,000.