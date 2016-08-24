Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Team Up to Donate Tickets to First Responders and Volunteers

Team partnering with the United Way and Baton Rouge Area Foundation

Aug 24, 2016 at 08:58 AM
082416_saintsdonate.jpg

The Saints have partnered with the United Way and Baton Rouge Area Foundation to provide donated tickets to workers and volunteers providing relief to thousands impacted by the historic flooding.

For ticket holders who are not planning to attend one or both of our two remaining preseason games, please consider donating your tickets.

August 26 vs. Steelers @ 7PM >> Donate by August 26 @ noon
September 1 vs. Ravens @ 7pm >> Donate by September 1 @ noon

Here's how to donate:
1) Log in to Your Account Manager
2) Look for "Manage Your Tickets" button
3) Select the game -- August 26 or September 1
4) Click on the gray "Donate to Charity" button
5) Select the tickets you're donating
6) Click on the black "Donate" button

More about our Saints partners:

Baton Rouge Area Foundation
Whether it's helping flood victims or underwriting civic projects, The Baton Rouge Area Foundation aims to unites human and financial resources to enhance the quality of life in Southern Louisiana.

United Way of Southeast Louisiana
The United Way's mission is to increase the organized capacity of people to care for one another in order to create a stronger community for all.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation announces $1 million contribution to UNCF

The gift will provide critical scholarships and support to assist minority students from Louisiana and across the United States
news

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' surprise
news

Saints accepting nominees for 2020 Community Quarterback Award

The award aims to recognize outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region
news

New Orleans Saints launch high school recruiting series presented by Sanderson Farms 

Participation in the program is free and high school football players at all schools throughout Louisiana and Mississippi
news

New Orleans Saints invites local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV

Heroes welcomed as Saints guests in appreciation of their tireless service during the COVID-19 pandemic
news

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation transforms its Holiday Hunger Relief Initiative to safely feed families during Covid-19

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation surprises 135 families with gift cards for food
news

Gayle Benson starts canned food and toy drive to benefit Second Harvest and The Salvation Army

Gayle Benson will match all donations and donate to Second Harvest Food Bank and The Salvation Army
news

Demario Davis named 2020 Saints Man of the Year

Veteran linebacker is the club's nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints All-Pro Cameron Jordan teams up with Crescent City Corps to expand anti-racism and community engagement training

Training is for new police officers in New Orleans
news

NFL FLAG announces inaugural Madden 21 Youth Club Championship event

Event is open to any youth athlete between the ages of 8-15
news

Malcolm Jenkins Foundation holds event to help combat food insecurity in New Orleans

Event with Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation, Second Harvest and Broadmoor group provided more than 25,000 pounds of food to 557 families
news

Saints Virtual 5K presented by Community Coffee open for registration

Saints fans invited to celebrate Salute to Service month by participating in the New Orleans Saints Virtual Run presented by Community Coffee
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: Thank You, #9
Best 100 Drew Brees Photos
Drew Brees Career Milestones
READ: Brees' Remarkable 20-Year NFL Career
Advertising