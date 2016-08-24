Saints Team Up to Donate Tickets to First Responders and Volunteers

The Saints have partnered with the United Way and Baton Rouge Area Foundation to provide donated tickets to workers and volunteers providing relief to thousands impacted by the historic flooding.

For ticket holders who are not planning to attend one or both of our two remaining preseason games, please consider donating your tickets.

August 26 vs. Steelers @ 7PM >> Donate by August 26 @ noon

September 1 vs. Ravens @ 7pm >> Donate by September 1 @ noon

Here's how to donate:

1) Log in to Your Account Manager

2) Look for "Manage Your Tickets" button

3) Select the game -- August 26 or September 1

4) Click on the gray "Donate to Charity" button

5) Select the tickets you're donating

6) Click on the black "Donate" button

More about our Saints partners:

Baton Rouge Area Foundation

Whether it's helping flood victims or underwriting civic projects, The Baton Rouge Area Foundation aims to unites human and financial resources to enhance the quality of life in Southern Louisiana.