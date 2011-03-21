Saints Support St. Mary's Dominican High School





The New Orleans Saints lent their support to St. Mary's Dominican High School's annual fundraising event on Saturday, March 19.

In addition to the traditional music, food, drink, fun, entertainment and auction at the school on Walmsley Avenue in New Orleans that has been run by the Catholic Dominican sisters since 1860, a special event involving the Lombardi Trophy took place.

Participants had the opportunity to take photos with the Lombardi Trophy from the Saints' Super Bowl XLIV win for a 20 dollar donation, all of the proceeds which went to the high school.