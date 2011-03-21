Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Support St. Mary's Dominican High School

Lombardi Trophy helps raise funds

Mar 21, 2011 at 08:36 AM
dominicanfund_art.jpg


The New Orleans Saints lent their support to St. Mary's Dominican High School's annual fundraising event on Saturday, March 19.

In addition to the traditional music, food, drink, fun, entertainment and auction at the school on Walmsley Avenue in New Orleans that has been run by the Catholic Dominican sisters since 1860, a special event involving the Lombardi Trophy took place.

Participants had the opportunity to take photos with the Lombardi Trophy from the Saints' Super Bowl XLIV win for a 20 dollar donation, all of the proceeds which went to the high school.

Also in attendance at the event to greet fans was Saints team ambassador Michael Lewis as well as the club's assistant director of community relations Elicia Broussard-Sheridan, a graduate of Dominican and administrative director Jay Romig.

