Saints show support for Special Olympics Louisiana at SOL Bowl

The New Orleans Saints participated in the 13th annual SOL Bowl fund-raiser Sunday, June 14 to support Special Olympics Louisiana.

Tackle Terron Armstead, center/guard Tim Lelito, defensive ends Akeim Hicks and Glenn Foster teammed up with other local celebrities and SOLA athletes for a fun day of bowling, food and music.

The event took place at Colonial Bowling Lanes in Harahan.

Special Olympics Louisiana (SOLA) is a state-wide, 501c3 non-profit organization that changes lives by promoting understanding, acceptance and inclusion between people with and without intellectual disabilities.

SOLA offers year-round programs for 13,500 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in all 64 parishes with the help of 14,000 volunteers. Health, education, leadership, family, training and sports programs are available for people beginning at age 2 and there is no upper age limit. There is no cost to participate in Special Olympics.