Saints Select WR Nick Toon in the 4th Round of the NFL Draft

NICHOLAS "Nick" TOON
Wide Receiver
Wisconsin
6-4 218
Middleton, Wisconsin
Middleton High School
OVERVIEW
It is sometimes hard for a son to live up to his father's legacy, but Nick can rest knowing that he did all that he could to join his father, Al, in Badgers folklore. His father, who was inducted into Wisconsin's Hall of Fame in 1995 starred as a receiver and with the UW track team from 1982-85. He left the university as the school's then record-holder with 131 receptions for 2,103 yards and 19 touchdowns. The son would surpass his father's receiving yardage total, amassing 2,447 yards from 2008-11, which currently rank third in school history. His 171 receptions also rank third in Wisconsin annals, as his 18 touchdowns fell short of his father's mark, but still is placed fifth in the Badgers career-record book. After graduating from Wisconsin, Al was selected tenth overall in the 1985 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Al went on to become a three-time Pro Bowl receiver who played his entire NFL career with the Jets from 1985 to 1992. He retired at the age of 1992 and finished his career with 517 catchers for 6,605 yards and 31 touchdowns. Much like his father, Toon was a two-sport prep standout, lettering in football and track at local Middleton High School. On the gridiron, he had 26 catches for 425 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, earning second-team All-State honors in 2005. As a senior, the team captain came up with 51 receptions for 799 yards, as he also registered 17 kickoff returns for 430 yards, scored 13 touchdowns and picked off two passes. Toon was ranked among top 30 players in the Midwest and earned All-American honors from Super Prep and Prep Star as a senior. Rivals.com regarded the receiver as the third-best overall player in the state of Wisconsin and ranked 25th in the nation. The first-team All-State choice in 2006 was a two-time All-Area choice as a return specialist. He ended his prep career by appearing in the inaugural All-American Offense-Defense Bowl. Toon redshirted in 2007 and served as a reserve split end in 2008, coming up with 17 catches for 257 yards (15.12 ypc) and a score in 12 contests. Toon had a breakout sophomore season, as he started 11 of 13 games. He led the team with 54 receptions, tied for seventh on the school season-record chart, as his 805 receiving yards rank 13th on that list. He was second on the squad with four touchdowns and recorded his first 100-yard receiving performance vs. Indiana (123 yards). As a junior, he was on the field for nine games, starting seven times. He finished second on the team with 36 receptions for 459 yards (12.75 ypc), finding the end zone three times. He also picked up 10 yards on a pair of carries out of the backfield. As a senior, the second team All-Big Ten Conference choice started 13 times at split end. He ranked fifth in the league with 4.92 receptions for 71.23 yards per game. He had instant chemistry with quarterback Russell Wilson, in the former North Carolina State passer's only season at UW. Toon paced the Badgers with a career-high 64 receptions, which tied for third on the school season-record list. His 926 receiving yards placed fifth on the UW annual record chart. His 10 touchdown catches were the second-highest total in school annals.
CAREER NOTES
Toon started 31-of-47 games as a split end for Wisconsin, catching 171 passes for 2,447 yards (14.31 avg.) and 18 touchdowns…Also carried six times for 34 yards (5.67 ypc) and fielded an onside kick…Ranks third in school history with 171 receptions, topped by only Brandon Williams (202; 2002-05) and Lee Evans (175; 1999-2003), as Nick's father, Al, ranks fifth on that list with 131 catches (1982-84)…His 64 receptions in 2011 tied Lee Evans (2003) for third on the UW season-record chart, where Toon's 54 grabs in 2009 tied his father (1984) and Lee DeRamus (1993) for seventh on that chart…Finished third in school annals with 2,447 receiving yards, surpassed by Lee Evans (3,468) and Brandon Williams (2,924; 2002-05), as his father ranks fifth on that chart with 2,103 yards…Nick's 926 receiving yards in 2011 rank fifth and 805 yards in 2009 rank 13th on Wisconsin's annual record list…Toon's 18 touchdown catches are fifth on the school career-record list…His 10 scoring grabs in 2011 rank second on the annual record chart behind Lee Evans (thirteen in 2003).
2011 SEASON
Toon earned second-team All-Big Ten Conference accolades from the league's coaches and honorable mention from the media…Started 13 games at split end, as his team-high 64 receptions rank tied for third on the school season-record list, gaining 926 yards (fifth on the UW annual record chart) for an average of 14.47 yards per catch, placing second on the Badgers' season-record list with 10 touchdowns…Closed out his career with nine grabs for 104 yards, his fourth career 100-yard receiving performance, vs. Oregon in the Rose Bowl, scoring on an 18-yard passing play. His nine receptions are second-most in UW bowl history and his 104 receiving yards are fifth-most.
2010 SEASON
Toon played in nine games, starting seven contests at split end, as he finished second on the team with 36 receptions for 459 yards (12.75 ypc) and three touchdowns…Added 10 yards on two carries.
2009 SEASON
Toon received All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention, as he played in 13 games, starting 11 contests while coming off the bench vs. Purdue and Northwestern…Led the team with 54 receptions, tied for seventh on the school season-record list…Gained 805 receiving yards, the 13th-best season total by a Badger…Four of those receptions were good for touchdowns, as his scoring grab vs. Michigan was voted the team's Play of the Year by UW fans.
2007 SEASON
Redshirted as a freshman.
AGILITY TESTS
4.43 in the 40-yard dash…1.50 10-yard dash…2.53 20-yard dash…4.18 20-yard shuttle…7.21 three-cone drill…39-inch vertical jump…10'0" broad jump…Bench pressed 225 pounds 18 times…32 ½-inch arm length…9-inch hands…77 ¼-inch wingspan.
HIGH SCHOOL
Toon attended Middleton (Wisc.) High School, playing football for head coach Tim Simon…Had 26 catches for 425 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, earning second-team All-State honors in 2005…As a senior, the team captain came up with 51 receptions for 799 yards, as he also registered 17 kickoff returns for 430 yards, scored 13 touchdowns and picked off two passes…Ranked among top 30 players in the Midwest and earned All-American honors from Super Prep and Prep Star as a senior…Rivals.com regarded the receiver as the third-best overall player in the state of Wisconsin and ranked 25th in the nation…The first-team All-State choice in 2006 was a two-time All-Area choice as a return specialist…Ended his prep career by appearing in the inaugural All-American Offense-Defense Bowl…Also lettered in track.
PERSONAL
Family, Consumer and Community Education major…Son of Jane and Al Toon…His father was inducted into Wisconsin's Hall of Fame in 1995, where he starred as a receiver and with the UW track team from 1982-85. He left the university as the school's then record-holder with 131 receptions for 2,103 yards and 19 touchdowns. After graduating from Wisconsin, Al was selected tenth overall in the 1985 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Al went on to become a three-time Pro Bowl receiver who played his entire NFL career with the Jets from 1985 to 1992…Born 11/04/88…Resides in Middleton, Wisconsin.