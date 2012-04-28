Saints Select WR Nick Toon in the 4th Round of the NFL Draft

OVERVIEW

It is sometimes hard for a son to live up to his father's legacy, but Nick can rest knowing that he did all that he could to join his father, Al, in Badgers folklore. His father, who was inducted into Wisconsin's Hall of Fame in 1995 starred as a receiver and with the UW track team from 1982-85. He left the university as the school's then record-holder with 131 receptions for 2,103 yards and 19 touchdowns. The son would surpass his father's receiving yardage total, amassing 2,447 yards from 2008-11, which currently rank third in school history. His 171 receptions also rank third in Wisconsin annals, as his 18 touchdowns fell short of his father's mark, but still is placed fifth in the Badgers career-record book. After graduating from Wisconsin, Al was selected tenth overall in the 1985 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. Al went on to become a three-time Pro Bowl receiver who played his entire NFL career with the Jets from 1985 to 1992. He retired at the age of 1992 and finished his career with 517 catchers for 6,605 yards and 31 touchdowns. Much like his father, Toon was a two-sport prep standout, lettering in football and track at local Middleton High School. On the gridiron, he had 26 catches for 425 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, earning second-team All-State honors in 2005. As a senior, the team captain came up with 51 receptions for 799 yards, as he also registered 17 kickoff returns for 430 yards, scored 13 touchdowns and picked off two passes. Toon was ranked among top 30 players in the Midwest and earned All-American honors from Super Prep and Prep Star as a senior. Rivals.com regarded the receiver as the third-best overall player in the state of Wisconsin and ranked 25th in the nation. The first-team All-State choice in 2006 was a two-time All-Area choice as a return specialist. He ended his prep career by appearing in the inaugural All-American Offense-Defense Bowl. Toon redshirted in 2007 and served as a reserve split end in 2008, coming up with 17 catches for 257 yards (15.12 ypc) and a score in 12 contests. Toon had a breakout sophomore season, as he started 11 of 13 games. He led the team with 54 receptions, tied for seventh on the school season-record chart, as his 805 receiving yards rank 13th on that list. He was second on the squad with four touchdowns and recorded his first 100-yard receiving performance vs. Indiana (123 yards). As a junior, he was on the field for nine games, starting seven times. He finished second on the team with 36 receptions for 459 yards (12.75 ypc), finding the end zone three times. He also picked up 10 yards on a pair of carries out of the backfield. As a senior, the second team All-Big Ten Conference choice started 13 times at split end. He ranked fifth in the league with 4.92 receptions for 71.23 yards per game. He had instant chemistry with quarterback Russell Wilson, in the former North Carolina State passer's only season at UW. Toon paced the Badgers with a career-high 64 receptions, which tied for third on the school season-record list. His 926 receiving yards placed fifth on the UW annual record chart. His 10 touchdown catches were the second-highest total in school annals.