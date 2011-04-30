Saints Select DE Romeus in the Seventh Round

Considering that Romeus was more noted as a basketball prospect coming out of high school and had only his senior season on the prep football field on his résumé, his quick learning curve to become one of the elite pass rushers in college football is remarkable. He joined the Panthers program as a 225-pound tight end with limited experience on the defensive side of the ball.

In this day and age where NFL teams desire pass rushers with cat-like quickness, Romeus fits the bill. One look at him on the field, and you can see that he possesses the ultimate combination for a defensive end – strength, length and speed. He can cover a lot of ground with his long arms and quickness, and is athletic enough to rush the edge and physical enough to bull rush.

Heading into his final collegiate campaign, many talent evaluators thought that the combination of Romeus and fellow Florida native, Jabaal Sheard, would establish themselves as the elite defensive end tandem in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision ranks. But two major injuries sidelined Romeus for all but part of one game in 2010.

Romeus was highly regarded as a basketball prospect at Coral Glades High School, but during his senior season, he joined head coach Rex Nottage's 2005 Jaguars football team. He started at defensive end and also saw action at tight end, a position that Scout.com rated him the 55th-best prospect in the country, despite catching only five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. He earned gridiron team MVP honors and was selected to play in the Broward County All-Star Game.

Romeus enrolled at Pittsburgh and the 225-pounder spent the 2006 campaign learning the intricacies of playing defensive end as a member of the Panthers' scout team.

Proving to be a fast learner, Romeus was a consensus Freshman All-American choice in 2007. Playing behind Chris McKillop at right defensive end, he ranked second on the team with four sacks and 11.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage while producing 41 tackles (28 solos). He also deflected three passes while causing a fumble and recovering another.

Romeus took over right end duties upon the gradation of McKillop, earning second-team All-Big East Conference accolades in 2008. He totaled a career-best 51 tackles (27 solos), leading the team while ranking third in the league with 7.5 sacks. He also finished second in the Big East with 15.5 stops for loss, adding three QB pressures. He deflected three passes and also excelled on special teams, where he used his basketball prowess to block three kicks.

As a junior, Romeus earned All-American and All-Big East honors, in addition to being a finalist for the Ted Hendricks Defensive End of the Year. The Big East's co-Defensive Player of the Year posted 43 tackles (22 solo), as he caused three fumbles, recovered another and blocked a kick. The Panthers' defensive leader with eight sacks, he placed second on the team with 11.5 stops for losses and eleven pressures. He also deflected five passes and recorded his only career interception.

CAREER NOTES

Romeus played in 40 games at Pittsburgh, starting the last 28 games he appeared in at right defensive tackle…Finished with 142 tackles (77 solos), 19.5 sacks for minus 129 yards, 38.5 stops for losses totaling 186 yards and 18 quarterback pressures…Caused five fumbles with three recoveries…Deflected 12 passes and had an interception… Also blocked four kicks…Among active NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision players, he ranked 11th for tackles-for-loss, 14th for tackle-for-loss yardage and tied for 17th for sacks.

2010 SEASON

A consensus All-American and All-Big East Conference preseason selection, Romeus was also a member of the Ted Hendricks Defensive End of the Year Award and Lott Trophy (awarded to the country's top defensive player) preseason Watch Lists...Registered seven assisted tackles and a pass deflection against UConn, missing all but one game.

2009 SEASON

All-American second-team selection by College Football News, adding third-team honors from The NFL Draft Report, The Sporting News and Rivals.com…First-team All-Big East Conference choice, as he shared league Player of the Year honors with teammate, Mick Williams…Finalist for the Ted Hendricks Defensive End of the Year Award…Started all 13 games at right defensive end…Registered 43 tackles (22 solos), as he led the team and ranked seventh in the Big East with eight sacks for minus 41 yards…Finished second on the squad and 13th in the conference with 11.5 stops for losses totaling 55 yards… Also placed second on the team with 11 quarterback pressures…Recovered one fumble and caused three others…Deflected five passes, intercepted another and blocked one kick.

2008 SEASON

Romeus was named second-team All-Big East Conference, as he started all 13 games at right defensive end…The sophomore totaled a career-best 51 tackles (27 solos) as he led the team and ranked third in the Big East with 7.5 sacks for minus 56 yards… Tied for second in the league with 15.5 stops for losses totaling 81 yards and recorded five quarterback pressures…Blocked three kicks and deflected three passes…Also caused and recovered a fumble.

2007 SEASON

Named Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association, College Football News, The Sporting News, Rivals.com and Scout.com...Played in all 12 games behind Chris McKillop at right defensive end, recording 41 tackles (28 solos), as he finished second on the team with four sacks for minus 32 yards and 11.5 stops for losses of 50 yards…Credited with two QB pressures and three pass break-ups…Recovered and caused a fumble.

2006 SEASON

Red-shirted as a freshman.

CAMPUS AGILITY TESTS

4.79 in the 40-yard dash…1.63 10-yard dash….2.70 20-yard dash…4.21 20-yard shuttle…7.09 three-cone drill…34-inch vertical jump…9'8" broad jump…Bench pressed 225 pounds 17 times…34 5/8-inch arm length…11-inch hands.

HIGH SCHOOL

Attended Coral Glades (Coral Springs, Fla.) High School, where he lettered four times in basketball before lettering in football as a senior…Played football for Jaguars head coach Rex Nottage…Started at defensive end and also saw action at tight end, a position that Scout.com rated him the 55th-best prospect in the country, despite catching only five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown…Earned gridiron team MVP honors and was selected to play in the Broward County All- Star Game.