Saints Select Bussey with the 243rd selection of the Draft

2010 All-Big Ten honorable mention (coaches and media)...Shared team's Outstanding Special Teams award with Anthony Santella for his prowess on kick coverage and punt block units Started all 13 games at sam linebacker...Was second on the team and 18th in the Big Ten in tackles with 83 (6.4 tpg) and third on team in TFLs with 8.5...Tied for the Big Ten lead with three fumble recoveries...Played in the Eastham Energy All-Star game following the season...Posted eight tackles and one TFL in Texas Bowl win over Baylor...Tallied six tackles and one TFL at Fresno State...Recorded six tackles and one TFL in win over Northwestern...Totaled six tackles, a half-TFL and recovered a fumble against Minnesota...Had a career-high 10 tackles, including a team-high and career-best eight solos and two PBUs, at Michigan...Posted three tackles, a half-TFL and recovered a fumble in win over Purdue...Blocked the first punt of his career, which led to Illinois' first safety since 2004, in win over Indiana...Recorded first career fumble recovery and tallied six tackles against Michigan State...Had eight tackles and returned his first career interception 16 yards for a touchdown in win at Penn State...Posted seven tackles and a sack against Ohio State...Started at linebacker against Missouri and had eight tackles, including a career-high two TFLs. 2009 – Played in all 12 games and started at linebacker in the final five games...Totaled 43 tackles on the season, including a half sack and a half TFL...Posted five tackles against Fresno State...Had five tackles at No. 5 Cincinnati...Recorded seven tackles, including a career-best tying five solo stops against Northwestern...Posted five tackles and first career sack in win over Minnesota...Recorded five tackles in win over Michigan...Posted a season-best six tackles at Purdue, including a career-best tying five solo stops...Had two tackles and forced a fumble on a kickoff at Indiana...Recorded three tackles vs. Michigan State...Played against Penn State, but did not record any statistics...Had one tackle at Ohio State...Posted two tackles against Illinois State...Played first game at linebacker in the season opener against Missouri, recording one tackle. 2008– Played in all 12 games and started the season opener at safety...Posted one tackle in the season finale at Northwestern...Had two tackles against Western Michigan...Recorded four tackles and a PBU against Indiana...Had five tackles, including three solos, against Eastern Illinois...Recorded a career-high eight tackles, including five solos, against Missouri...Also recorded his first career PBU against Missouri. 2007 – Played in all 13 games primarily on special teams...Recorded nine tackles, including five solos...Recorded a career-high two tackles in his first career game against Missouri...Also recorded stops against Indiana, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State and Northwestern.