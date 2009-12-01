Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Rock Local TV Ratings On Monday Night

Dec 01, 2009 at 09:00 AM
    **Must see TV? You can say that again!In a just released study by the National Football League braodcasting department, New Orleans averaged an astounding 66.7 HH rating, 84 HH share (in other words--84% of those people with TVs IN USE in New Orleans were tuned into the Saints-Patriots game). With 423,000 homes tuning into last night's 38-17 Saints win over the [New England Patriots](http://www.patriots.com/), the game**  

    **              <u>                         *set a new record for the market, surpassing week 8's ESPN MNF game versus the Falcons.
  • WHO DAT, indeed! On behalf of the entire New Orleans Saints organization, the Saints would like to thank their fans for their continued and unwavering support! **
