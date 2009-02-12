Saints Release WR David Patten

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have released veteran wide receiver David Patten.

In 2008 Patten played in five games for the Saints and made three starts. Over the course of the season he totaled 11 receptions for 162 yards for a 14.7 receiving average and one touchdown. Patten missed games four through seven due to a groin injury, returned to action in game eight at Atlanta, and was inactive for the final eight games of the season.

The 5-10, 190-pound product of Western Carolina played two seasons for the Saints (2007-2008). Prior to joining the Black-and-Gold, the native of Columbia, SC played two seasons with the Washington Redskins (2005-2006), four with the New England Patriots (2001-2004), one with the Cleveland Browns (2000) and his first three seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants (1997-1999). Over the course of his career Patten has played in 147 career regular season games, making 73 starts, and caught 324 passes for 4,715 yards for a 14.6 average and 24 touchdowns. In addition he has returned 111 kickoffs for a 20.5 average and one score.

In postseason play Patten has played in seven career games, making four starts, and owns 20 receptions for 260 yards and two touchdowns and earned Super Bowl rings as a member of the Patriots in 2001 and 2004.

In 2007 Patten recorded 54 receptions for 792 yards and three touchdowns with the Saints. His receiving yardage mark was the second-best on the team that season and tied for the club-lead with 14 catches of 20 yards or more, including a 58-yard grab from QB Drew Brees that represented the team's longest play of the season from scrimmage.