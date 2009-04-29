Saints Release DT Hollis Thomas

The New Orleans Saints announced today they have released defensive tackle Hollis Thomas.

Thomas came to the Saints in a draft-day trade from Philadelphia in 2006 and played in 36 games with 28 starts over three seasons in New Orleans, making 117 tackles with six and a half sacks and a fumble recovery. The 13-year NFL veteran has played in 162 career regular season contests along with eight playoff games, including starting both of the Saints' postseason games in his first season with the club.

"Hollis Thomas had a significant presence for us both on the defensive line and in the locker room for a number of years," Saints Head Coach Sean Payton said. "He has been a big part of what we have accomplished here."