Saints Re-Sign TE David Thomas





The New Orleans Saints have re-signed restricted free agent tight end David Thomas, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Tuesday.

Thomas, a 6-3, 248-pound four-year veteran tight end was acquired by the Saints in a trade with the New England Patriots at the close of the 2009 preseason and went on to enjoy his finest pro season to date, catching 35 passes for 356 yards and a touchdown in fifteen games, starting eight of them. He also started two of the team's three postseason games and caught four postseason passes for 41 yards en route to the team's Super Bowl XLIV victory.

"David came to our team last season and proved invaluable, both as a receiver from the tight end spot and also with his versatility and ability to fill in at fullback when we needed him to do that," Loomis said. "He's a very talented young player, and we look forward to more highly productive seasons to come from him."

A 26-year-old native of Plainview, Texas and University of Texas graduate, Thomas has played in 47 career NFL games with 21 starts and has totaled 56 receptions for 617 yards with two touchdowns in addition to six postseason appearances and three starts.