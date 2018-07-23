Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints punter Thomas Morstead pulling (up) for Chris Cordaro

'It's important to a lot of people in this Saints building'

Jul 23, 2018 at 05:00 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

2560x1440-gallery-morstead-pullups_0231
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints

Thomas Morstead figures the conditioning test that he and his New Orleans Saints teammates will endure Wednesday will take its biggest toll on the legs.

Good thing. Because Morstead might not have the appetite for doing much of anything involving his arms after doing pull ups in the Saints' weight room at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center for an hour Monday.

Morstead, arguably the NFL's fittest punter, put his fitness to the test for a heart-warming cause, as he set out to help raise $60,000 for a school fund for the children of Chris Cordaro, a former Saints employee who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine carcinoma in the pancreas, liver, bone, spine, scalp and multiple lymph nodes in 2015.

"Chris got diagnosed three years ago," Morstead said. "I met him a number of times and just figured I'd go visit him in the hospital. He had a really bad diagnosis – I think he had two or three months to live, three years ago. Call it what you want; I call it a miracle.

"He went into remission and he's had a few years now with his family just to be with them and go on vacation. A little bit of borrowed time, almost. He's not doing well now and you just meet people sometimes that kind of impact you. We've gotten super close, we've had some pretty vulnerable conversations. He's just been really faithful.

"I don't know. When you just see somebody handling something so adverse in such an awesome way, that was kind of the pull to want to do something. I was talking with one of my priest friends here in town and he just said, 'If you feel called to do anything, you need to do it.' Me and my wife are doing a donation, which kicked it off. Just wanted people to know that I had skin in the game, I wasn't just asking for people's money, that it was important to me. It's important to a lot of people in this Saints building."

Important enough to Saints owner Gayle Benson, General Manager Mickey Loomis, Coach Sean Payton and a host of other team officials and players to stop by, greet Cordaro and watch Morstead lift himself time and again.

He had a goal of 400 pull-ups in the hour (he did them in one-minute intervals, in which he'd do several pull ups, then break for the remainder of the minute, then repeat). He completed 418, and has helped raise $48,645 so far. Two days remain in which donations can be made into the fund for Cordaro's children, 7-year-old Ava and 4-year-old Landon.

Donations can be made at http://60forchris.wygwg.org/.

"It means the world," said Cordaro, who was a sales account executive with the Saints. "This guy is top-notch. He does so much for so many people. Just to be on his radar means a ton.

"We hit it off his first week or two after he signed, through sponsorship and helping us out in sponsorship. We had a good interaction."

Morstead is among the most charitable of Saints, via his What You Give Will Grow foundation.

"I just kind of feel like we're all family here and I've been fortunate enough to stick around for a long time," he said. "I just felt compelled to do something and to help out. I think it's been nice to give the family something to focus on that's outside of what they're dealing with right now."

Cordaro said the relationship with Morstead was a natural one.

"We have things in common, like soccer and football," he said. "My old team (Louisiana Tech) played his old team (SMU) in college. We just connected. It's relationships. So basically, when you work in corporate – at least the way it should be – you want to build those relationships and let them grow. So ultimately, you can have these relationships and it shows the good effect of it.

"A lot of teams don't merge their teams together, and there may be reason for that. But, why not? We're one team. And that's the way I believe it should be."

Related Content

news

Marcus Robertson left holding pattern to become New Orleans Saints secondary coach

'I believe that guys can appreciate the fact that I've actually played the game, played at a high level'

news

Todd Grantham back to being hands on as New Orleans Saints defensive line coach

'This is where I want to be, this is what I want to do'

news

Clancy Barone knew where he wanted to be when New Orleans Saints needed a tight ends coach

'I told my agent, I want to focus on the Saints more than these other ones'

news

New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Joe Woods in sync with Coach Dennis Allen

'I've worked with him, I know how he operates'

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen sought familiarity, effectiveness in coaches to fill out staff

'I wanted guys that I knew exactly what I was getting'

news

New Orleans Saints add five to the coaching staff for the 2023 NFL season

news

NFL fine triggered charitable idea for New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen and wife, Alisson

'There's nothing that makes you feel better about yourself than trying to do something to help out your community'

news

New Orleans Saints trade with Denver Broncos becomes official

Broncos acquire former Saints coach Sean Payton for draft picks

news

New Orleans Saints assistant coach Ronald Curry to serve as National team offensive coordinator at Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl will be broadcast Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

news

Massive overhaul not in forecast for New Orleans Saints this offseason

'We don't have any plans on blowing things up'

news

Head coach Dennis Allen believes New Orleans Saints aren't far away from contending

"We're not as far off as maybe some might think"

news

New Orleans Saints aim to finish 2022 season on four-game winning streak

'That's what you do as a pro. You go out there and you compete to win the game'

Advertising