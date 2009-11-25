Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Punter Thomas Morstead Named Player of the Week

Nov 25, 2009 at 06:00 AM
saints-punter-thomas-morstead-named-player-of-the-week-e6cf9.jpg 
    <span>

New Orleans Saints rookie punter Thomas Morstead has been named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week for action that occurred during the NFL's week 11 action. Below are his list of accomplishments in winning the award:

SPECIAL TEAMS: P THOMAS MORSTEAD, NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

  • Morstead punted four times and had a 48.8-yard gross average with a 46.0-yard net average in the Saints' 38-7 win at Tampa Bay.
  • He had one punt downed at the Tampa Bay one-yard line and another at the five-yard line.
  • Morstead had two 50-yard punts, including a long of 58 yards.
  • He allowed only one punt to be returned for a total of 11 yards.
  • Morstead also handled kickoff duties and recorded three touchbacks. For the season, Morstead is tied for third in the NFL with 18 touchbacks on kickoffs.
  • In his rookie season from Southern Methodist, this is Morstead's first career Player of the Week Award. He is the first Saints punter to be honored since 2004 (MITCH BERGER, Week 14).
  • He is the fourth Saint to win a Player of the Week Award this season, joining DREW BREES (Weeks 1 and 6), DARREN SHARPER (Week 4) and DT ANTHONY HARGROVE (Week 9).


