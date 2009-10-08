Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Power Local TV Ratings

Oct 08, 2009 at 08:55 AM
saints-power-local-tv-ratings-856de.jpg 
    <span>Through 4 weeks, the Saints rank second in the NFL with an average 42.3 local rating/61 share (trailing only Pittsburgh 48.0/70).  The Saints numbers are up 11% from 38.3/56 at this point last year.

Did You Know?  The 61 share means that 61% of TVs in use in New Orleans are tuned to Saints games.

NFL Notes

• NFL games account for the 10 most-watched sporting events since Super Bowl XLIII (a time frame which includes NBA Finals, MLB All-Star Game, NCAA Men's Basketball Championship & Kentucky Derby).

• NFL games are drawing their highest avg. viewership since 1989 – with the average game drawing 17.4 million viewers. That's up 14 percent in viewership from last year at this point.

