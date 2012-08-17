Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Postgame Notes

Postgame notes following the Saints game against the Jaguars

Aug 17, 2012 at 06:11 AM

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints ● Friday, August 17, 2012

Saints Postgame Notes

*New Orleans now has a 1-2 record in the preseason. They will return to action next Saturday in the in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a nationally televised contest (CBS) against the Houston Texans. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CST.

*QB Drew Breesplayed all of the first half except for New Orleans' final offensive drive in his most extensive action of the preseason as he completed 10-of-13 passes for 133 yards with one touchdown pass and a 134.5 passer rating. He was particularly sharp in his final drive, when he completed six consecutive passes, ending with an eight-yard touchdown pass to WR Devery Henderson.

*QB Chase Daniel entered on New Orleans' final series of the second quarter and played through New Orleans' next to last offensive drive of the contest. He finished 16-of-21 for 185 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to WR Joseph Morgan, one of two touchdown passes. He posted a 134.0 passer rating.

*In his most impressive performance of the preseason, Morgan had three receptions for 68 yards, including the scoring grab.

*RB Chris Ivorycarried ten times for 43 yards (4.3 avg.) to lead New Orleans in rushing.

*Three of New Orleans' starting skill players had at least 30 yards receiving. Henderson had four receptions for 31 yards, including his scoring grab, WR Marques Colston had two receptions for 43 yards and RB Pierre Thomas had two grabs for 40 yards. Thomas also looked spry running the ball in limited action with two rushes for 10 yards.

*Rookie RB Travis Cadetalso led New Orleans in receiving with five receptions for 62 yards, including a fourth quarter 53-yard touchdown.

*LB David Hawthorneled the New Orleans defense with six (five solo) stops.

*K Garrett Hartleyopened the scoring for the Saints in the first quarter with a 37-yard field goal.

*S Isa Abdul-Quddusrecorded a third quarter interception, which came off of a tipped ball by CB Elbert Mack.

*DE Braylon Broughton's fourth quarter sack forced Jacksonville to punt in the fourth quarter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints offense hope to be syncing at right time

'We're all just getting more comfortable with each other. This is some of the things that we saw in training camp that we could be'
news

New Orleans Saints take long trip, short week in pursuit of third consecutive victory

'Regardless of what we think or how we feel, we're going to kick that ball off on Thursday night and we've got to be ready to play'
news

Tight end Foster Moreau selected for Saints 2023 Ed Block Courage Award

Award given annually to a player from each NFL team that has persevered through adversity
news

Extra attention, new addition have benefited New Orleans Saints in red zone and pass rush

'You kind of get what you emphasize'
news

New Orleans Saints hoping to interrupt feel-good story of Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito

'He has brought a lot of energy and consistency to their offense'
news

Linebacker D'Marco Jackson makes presence felt for New Orleans Saints on special teams

'You've got to know where to put your focus and time in'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr has battled injuries, remained available for New Orleans Saints

'If I can be out there, I'm going to do my best to be out there for my team'
news

New Orleans Saints chase another 1-0 week against New York Giants on Sunday

'The margin for error is extremely small right now, and we need to make sure we're taking advantage of every opportunity'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, receiver Chris Olave questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina

Carr practiced full on Friday, Olave missed Thursday and Friday with flu
news

New Orleans Saints focused on Carolina, not Carolina's record

"We're looking at it like, we've got to get these guys this week"
news

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu fulfilling promise to himself as team's Man of the Year and Walter Payton Award nominee

'I realized I could be a good football player and still do great things in the community'
news

Alvin Kamara relentless consistency keeps New Orleans Saints franchise records within grasp

'I don't keep track. I'm just trying to keep going, man, and trying to keep playing'
Advertising