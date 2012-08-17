Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints ● Friday, August 17, 2012

Saints Postgame Notes

*New Orleans now has a 1-2 record in the preseason. They will return to action next Saturday in the in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a nationally televised contest (CBS) against the Houston Texans. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CST.

*QB Drew Breesplayed all of the first half except for New Orleans' final offensive drive in his most extensive action of the preseason as he completed 10-of-13 passes for 133 yards with one touchdown pass and a 134.5 passer rating. He was particularly sharp in his final drive, when he completed six consecutive passes, ending with an eight-yard touchdown pass to WR Devery Henderson.

*QB Chase Daniel entered on New Orleans' final series of the second quarter and played through New Orleans' next to last offensive drive of the contest. He finished 16-of-21 for 185 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to WR Joseph Morgan, one of two touchdown passes. He posted a 134.0 passer rating.

*In his most impressive performance of the preseason, Morgan had three receptions for 68 yards, including the scoring grab.

*RB Chris Ivorycarried ten times for 43 yards (4.3 avg.) to lead New Orleans in rushing.

*Three of New Orleans' starting skill players had at least 30 yards receiving. Henderson had four receptions for 31 yards, including his scoring grab, WR Marques Colston had two receptions for 43 yards and RB Pierre Thomas had two grabs for 40 yards. Thomas also looked spry running the ball in limited action with two rushes for 10 yards.

*Rookie RB Travis Cadetalso led New Orleans in receiving with five receptions for 62 yards, including a fourth quarter 53-yard touchdown.

*LB David Hawthorneled the New Orleans defense with six (five solo) stops.

*K Garrett Hartleyopened the scoring for the Saints in the first quarter with a 37-yard field goal.

*S Isa Abdul-Quddusrecorded a third quarter interception, which came off of a tipped ball by CB Elbert Mack.