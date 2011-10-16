Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Postgame Notes

Oct 16, 2011 at 03:02 PM
brees_pregame_article_panth.jpg

*With the loss, New Orleans and Tampa Bay are now tied for first place in the NFC South. The Saints host Indianapolis next Sunday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a nationally televised contest.
*With one touchdown pass today, QB Drew Brees now has 248 for his career, as he's moved past Boomer Esiason into sole possession of 15th place on the NFL's all-time list.
*Brees completed 29-of-45 passes for 383 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He set an NFL record with his fourth consecutive contest of 350 or more yards passing.
*Brees has thrown a touchdown pass in 33 consecutive games, for the third-longest streak in NFL record books. Johnny Unitas holds the NFL record of 47. Brett Favre is second with 36.
*WR Marques Colston had seven receptions for 118 yards. It was Colston's 17th 100-yard receiving game of his career and his first of the 2011 season
*G Jahri Evans started his 86th consecutive game today, giving him the third longest consecutive games started streak among NFL guards.
*RB Mark Ingram led New Orleans in rushing with 9 carries for 22 yards.
*TE Jimmy Graham had seven receptions for 124 yards. With the 100-yard day, he becomes the first Saint to have four consecutive games of 100-yards receiving and only the second NFL tight end to do so since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, joining Tony Gonzalez, who did so in 2000 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
*With both Colston having 100-yard days, it's the first time two Saints have had 100 yards receiving on the same day since Colston (121) and Devery Henderson did so vs. New England on November 30, 2009.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Offensive line shuffle continues for New Orleans Saints

'The guys that are going to be out there, we're going to have confidence in'

news

New Orleans Saints defense prepares for Rams offense that has had production drop from last season

'It's not about them, it's about what we do'

news

Chris Olave displays offensive knowledge as a rookie for New Orleans Saints

'He does a good job of getting open and finding the right spot to be'

news

Cesar Ruiz moves back to familiar position to help New Orleans Saints offensive line

'I know what to do. Just playing ball, really'

news

New Orleans Saints defense trying to replicate performance from recent past

'The good thing is, we're one week removed from putting it all together'

news

Consistency has been evasive for New Orleans Saints this season

'I think that's the biggest thing, just team consistency'

news

New Orleans Saints defense faces unique challenge from Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

'There's mobile quarterbacks, then there's Lamar Jackson'

news

Running back Alvin Kamara excelling with heavy use in New Orleans Saints offense

'My offseason is harder than the season. In the offseason, I prepare for hell'

news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara speaks out in defense of Michael Thomas

'Mike – out of anybody in this locker room – he's one of them dudes that's fighting to be on the field'

news

New Orleans Saints place receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve

Thomas will have surgery to repair toe injury, caught 16 passes for 195 yards and 3 TDs in three games

news

New Orleans Saints defense played to expected standard in victory over Raiders

'What we did wasn't anything great. That's our standard'

news

Consecutive tackles for loss in second quarter propelled New Orleans Saints against Las Vegas Raiders in 24-0 victory

Marcus Davenport, Paulson Adebo provided critical stops for Saints defense

Advertising