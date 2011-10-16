Saints Postgame Notes

*With the loss, New Orleans and Tampa Bay are now tied for first place in the NFC South. The Saints host Indianapolis next Sunday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a nationally televised contest.

*With one touchdown pass today, QB Drew Brees now has 248 for his career, as he's moved past Boomer Esiason into sole possession of 15th place on the NFL's all-time list.

*Brees completed 29-of-45 passes for 383 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. He set an NFL record with his fourth consecutive contest of 350 or more yards passing.

*Brees has thrown a touchdown pass in 33 consecutive games, for the third-longest streak in NFL record books. Johnny Unitas holds the NFL record of 47. Brett Favre is second with 36.

*WR Marques Colston had seven receptions for 118 yards. It was Colston's 17th 100-yard receiving game of his career and his first of the 2011 season

*G Jahri Evans started his 86th consecutive game today, giving him the third longest consecutive games started streak among NFL guards.

*RB Mark Ingram led New Orleans in rushing with 9 carries for 22 yards.

*TE Jimmy Graham had seven receptions for 124 yards. With the 100-yard day, he becomes the first Saint to have four consecutive games of 100-yards receiving and only the second NFL tight end to do so since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, joining Tony Gonzalez, who did so in 2000 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

*With both Colston having 100-yard days, it's the first time two Saints have had 100 yards receiving on the same day since Colston (121) and Devery Henderson did so vs. New England on November 30, 2009.