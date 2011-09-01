Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Postgame Notes

Sep 01, 2011 at 03:48 PM
Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints
Thursday, September 1, 2011
Saints Postgame Notes

*The Saints finished the preseason with a 2-2 record and are now 13-12 in preseason games under Sean Payton.
*The 2-2 preseason record is the ninth in team history. The Saints also went 2-2 in 1978, 1986, 1988, 1991, 1999, 2004, 2008 and 2010. This is the first time the Saints have gone 2-2 in back-to-back preseasons.
*QB Sean Canfield, who took every offensive snap, completed 29 of 39 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 77.8.
*Nine different Saints receivers had two or more receptions, led by RB Joique Bell with six catches for 44 yards.
*Bell had his second consecutive solid performance, as he also rushed for a team-leading 80 yards on 16 carries. Bell finished the preseason with a team-high 182 yards rushing on 31 carries.
*K John Kasay made his first appearance in a Saints uniform on the final play of the first half.
*DE Junior Galette had a team-leading seven tackles (six solo) and also forced a fumble.
*Tennessee scored first on a safety in the first quarter. The last time the Saints gave up a safety in the regular season was in Game 2 of the 2009 season against the Philadelphia Eagles.
*The Titans' final touchdown marked the first and only fourth-quarter points allowed by the Saints this preseason.

