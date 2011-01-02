Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints ● Sunday, January 2, 2011
Saints Postgame Notes
- The Saints finish the 2010 regular season with an 11-5 record and are headed to the playoffs for the second consecutive year. New Orleans has made back-to-back playoff appearances only once previously (1991-92).
- The Saints are assured of the No. 5 seed in the NFC and will travel next weekend to the No. 4 seed – the winner of Sunday night's game between Seattle and St. Louis that will decide the NFC West champion.
- QB Drew Brees completed 22 of 38 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
- With his 15th completion Sunday, Brees broke his own NFL record for passes completed in a season. Brees finished the 2010 season with 448 completions, topping his franchise and league mark of 440 in 2007.
- Brees has thrown at least one touchdown pass in a franchise-record 27 consecutive regular season games, dating back to Week 4 of last season.
- QB Chase Daniel came on in the fourth quarter and completed his first two NFL passes.
- The Saints drove 74 yards in 11 plays for a touchdown on their first offensive possession. It is the ninth time this season the Saints have scored on their first drive (seven TD, two FG).
- Going back to the start of the 2009 season, the Saints have scored on their first offensive possession 19 times (14 TD, five FG) in 35 games (including playoffs).
- RB Reggie Bush rushed for a season-high 70 yards on nine attempts. His 23-yard carry in the third quarter was his longest since a 29-yard run (on his only carry) against Dallas on Dec. 19, 2009.
- Bush also caught five passes for 55 yards and finished with 125 yards from scrimmage, his most since gaining 148 (73 rushing, 75 receiving) at Denver on Sept. 21, 2008.
- Bush has 2,090 career rushing yards. He moved past Archie Manning into 10th place on the franchise's career rushing list on Sunday.
- WR Adrian Arrington made his first career reception in the second quarter and finished with seven catches for 79 yards. Arrington was signed to the 53-man roster this week.
- RB Julius Jones' fumble in the second quarter was his first since the 2008 season with the Seattle Seahawks. In 26 games over the last two seasons, he had 271 touches (212 rushes, 59 receptions) without a fumble.
- LB Scott Shanle led the defense with nine tackles and two passes defensed.
- DE Jeff Charleston forced a fumble for the second consecutive week and also had a fumble recovery.
- FS Darren Sharper played in his 205th career game, tied for 10th all-time in NFL history.
- LB Jonathan Vilma made his 100th career start Sunday.