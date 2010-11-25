Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Postgame Notes

Smith moves into 4th place on the Saints all-time career sack list

Nov 25, 2010 at 06:05 AM

*Sunday's victory extends New Orleans' season-best winning streak to four.

*The Saints have now won eight straight games played in Novemeber.

*The Saints now trail the all-time series against Dallas 15-9, having won six of the last seven meetings.

*The crowd of 93,985 that the Saints played in front of at Cowboys Stadium was the most ever for one of their games.

*The Saints had a season-high 414 total yards, 81 rushing and 333 passing.

*QB Drew Brees completed 23 of 39 passes for 352 yards a touchdown and interception.

*WR Devery Henderson had four receptions for a season-high 97 yards.

*RB Chris Ivory scored a career-high two touchdowns. He scored his first career touchdown last Sunday against the Seahawks.

*RB Julius Jones carried 10 times for 45 yards in the return to play the club that drafted him. With three catches for 21 yards, Jones, moved past the career 1,000 yard receiving mark on the day. A second quarter, 12-yard reception on third and ten, kept a drive moving at the end of the second quarter that led to a field goal.

*K Garrett Hartley was three-of-three on field goal attempts, booting kicks of 50, 45 and 28 yards. The 50-yarder was a career-long.

*CB Tracy Porter recorded six tackles and his fumble recovery of a ball dropped by DE Will Smith on an interception helped set up a field goal.

*The first quarter interception by Smith was the second of his career. With a fourth quarter sack, he now has 53 for his career, moving him into fourth place on the club's all-time list past DL Frank Warren.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

