Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints ● Sunday, October 24, 2010
Saints Postgame Notes
- The Saints had an eight-game winning streak against AFC opponents snapped. The streak included seven wins in the regular season and the Super Bowl XLIV victory over Indianapolis.
- QB Drew Brees completed 37 of 56 passes for 356 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.
- Brees became the second quarterback in Saints franchise history to surpass 20,000 passing yards. He now has 20,327 passing yards in 70 games as a Saint.
- Brees moved into 25th place on the NFL's career passing yards list with 32,675 yards. He passed the recently retired Kurt Warner in the first quarter.
- WR Marques Colston finished with 10 receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown, the fourth time in Colston's career he has had double-figure catches but the first since Nov. 4, 2007 against Jacksonville. Colston's career high for catches is 11 in his rookie year (2006) at Tampa Bay.
- Playing in his fifth game in a Saints uniform and his 108th career NFL game, RB Ladell Betts had a career-high eight receptions. Betts' previous career high was seven catches, while a member of the Washington Redskins against Dallas on Sept. 17, 2006.
- TE Jeremy Shockey had two receptions for 30 yards. He now had 496 career catches, leaving him four shy of becoming the eighth tight end in NFL history with 500 or more receptions.
- Shockey moved past Ben Coates into 13th place on the NFL career list for receiving yards by a tight end. Shockey now has 5,557 career yards, two more than Coates.
- Brees' touchdown pass to TE David Thomas ended the Saints' second-longest scoring drive of the season, in terms of both yards and time of possession. The drive covered 89 yards in 14 plays and took 8:33.
- The Saints defense held Cleveland to 210 total yards. The Saints have allowed 932 yards in the last four games, an average of 233.0 yards per game. New Orleans entered Week 7 ranked seventh in the league in total defense.
- DB Malcolm Jenkins tied his career high with nine tackles.