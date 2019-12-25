Saints players Ryan Ramczyk, A.J. Klein talk about playing Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints Linebacker A.J. Klein

Conference Call with New Orleans Media

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

How was your first Christmas morning as a father?

"It was good. Babies are a little bit too young do any of the gift opening, but yesterday was eventful with church. Definitely had our hands full we're excited for the future, that's for sure. More Christmas memories to come."

Does going back to Carolina feel like another game now?

"It's always just been a game, obviously Carolina is a place where I played for a long time, but when I got here it became just another game. But I know the history between the Saints and the Panthers organizations going back to when I was with Carolina. Every single year it's a hard-fought game, no matter what time of year or what the circumstances are. It's kind of been the rivalry of NFC South I think."

How much pride does the defense take in being able to close a game out in Tennessee last week?

"No, we see a lot of pride, especially if you look at, kind of just what we overcame as a team and as a defense with the adversity we faced. A couple of guys brought in (from other roles) and some other guys coming in and stepping up their gameplan and playing really well for us. It's a better taste in your mouth, even though we had our fair share of negatives from the game. You definitely feel better with the performance by playing out a game like that."

Have you ever been in a football game where guys had to mix and match that much on defense?

"Yes, I have been and I mean I spoke to it last week. This point in the season everybody has missed some games and it seems like every team is hurting and it's a war of attrition. I think it's obviously good when you can have guys that have been in primary backup roles can come in and be efficient and play really good football."

What have you seen from Manti Te'o since he rejoined the team?

"I think Manti really hasn't missed a beat. He brings a great energy to this defense and obviously we missed having him in the room all season long. It is good to have him back, but obviously he brings experience, he brings downhill running backer play. He is just a joy to be around and obviously he's a great teammate. It's great to have him back in the room."

What do you think about the footprint of success this team has put together the last three seasons with the success the team has had?

"Well, I really can't speak for the future. I can speak for the present and I can speak of the past of the last three years and kind of stacking the bricks one by one. Every single year has been obviously a different team personnel-wise, but the foundation has been laid over the past three years of reaching our goals. Obviously, we set our goal to win the NFC South every single year and we've done that the past two and including this year. I think you talk about stacking goals, we went to the divisional and NFC championship game. Our sights are set high, obviously on a Super Bowl. But taking care of business one week at a time is most important, but you can't look to the future too much in this league because I mean, just what happened last week with injuries or personnel changes and a lot can change from week to week. We just have to stay focused on this week, everything else will take care of itself."