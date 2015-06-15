Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints players participate in Tim Lelito's "The Big Shot Co-Ed Softball Game"

The event took place at Mike Miley Stadium last Friday

Jun 15, 2015 at 02:25 AM

Tim Lelito's Charity Softball game

Tim Lelito and several New Orleans Saints players played in a charity softball game at Mike Miley Stadium on Friday, June 12, 2015. Photos by Alex Restrepo (New Orleans Saints photos)

New Orleans Saints guard/center Tim Lelito hosted The Big Shot Co-Ed Softball game on Friday, June 12 at Mike Miley Stadium.

Lelito had the support from more than 20 of his teammates including C.J Spiller, Josh Hill, Justin Drescher, Keenan Lewis, Terron Armstead, Erik Lorig and Vinnie Sunseri.

Fans enjoyed the Black & Gold All-Stars Offense vs Defense game and watched Drescher take home the trophy for the Home Run Derby.

Portions of the proceeds benefited Get Checked or Check Out Health Foundation and The Team Gleason Foundation.

