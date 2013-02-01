Saints Players, NFLPA and Feed the Children Distribute Food and Supplies to Famlilies in Need

Current and former Saints players DE Cameron Jordan, RB Darren Sproles, Michael Lewis, Mike McKenzie and Deuce McAllister helped the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and Feed the Children distribute food and supplies to 400 families on Jan. 30.

The distribution was held in conjunction with Hiring Our Heroes, an exclusive job fair for military members that was hosted at Xavier University of Louisiana.

"We're out here distributing food to local military members and their families," Jordan said. "The weather hasn't been very good for us, but we're happy to be here thanking them for their service and being a part of an event that is trying to help them find work. We can't match what they've done for us, so we're trying to give back what we can to help them."

The players were joined by volunteers from the NFLPA and Feed the Children to distribute the 25-pound box of non-perishable food and a personal care box.

"We helped Feed the Children distribute food to military families and it's a pleasure to be a part of," said Sproles. "Whatever we can do to help the people of New Orleans and put smiles on their faces – I'm just glad to be a part of it."

The event wasn't without fun for the players, as they had another goal they were looking to achieve: helping Lewis get a little taller.

"I'm supporting Mike Lewis trying to get taller," Jordan said jokingly. "He's about 5'5 and wants to get to about 5'8, so we've been putting boxes under his feet to try and help him get there."