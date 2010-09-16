Saints Players Help Jumpstart Sojourner Truth Program

The administration, coaches and the newly formed football team at Sojourner Truth Academy in New Orleans today were present at the New Orleans Saints to accept a $100,000 donation from the players, the team and the National Football League towards starting up their football program.
QB Drew Brees, QB Chase Daniel, C Jonathan Goodwin, CB Jabari Greer, S Roman Harper, S Malcolm Jenkins, CB Tracy Porter, S Chris Reis, CB Leigh Torrence and T Zach Strief each personally donated $5000 apiece. This amount was matched by the NFL's Matching Grant program, with the money going towards the school starting up a football program.
With the grant, the school is fielding a junior varsity program this year with the intention of upgrading in 2011. Following a check presentation, the school's administrators, coaches and several student athletes received a tour of the club's practice facilities and got to meet members of the team in the player locker room.