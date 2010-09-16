Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Players Help Jumpstart Sojourner Truth Program

Ten Players help raise $100,000

Sep 16, 2010 at 10:50 AM


The administration, coaches and the newly formed football team at Sojourner Truth Academy in New Orleans today were present at the New Orleans Saints to accept a $100,000 donation from the players, the team and the National Football League towards starting up their football program.

QB Drew Brees, QB Chase Daniel, C Jonathan Goodwin, CB Jabari Greer, S Roman Harper, S Malcolm Jenkins, CB Tracy Porter, S Chris Reis, CB Leigh Torrence and T Zach Strief each personally donated $5000 apiece. This amount was matched by the NFL's Matching Grant program, with the money going towards the school starting up a football program.

With the grant, the school is fielding a junior varsity program this year with the intention of upgrading in 2011. Following a check presentation, the school's administrators, coaches and several student athletes received a tour of the club's practice facilities and got to meet members of the team in the player locker room.

