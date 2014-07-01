Saints players give props to the U.S. Men's National Team for impressive run in the 2014 World Cup

The U.S. Men's National Team fell to Belgium, 2-1, in the round of 16 in the 2014 FIFA World Cup ending its run in the tournament.
Below are tweets from New Orleans Saints players giving props to the U.S. Men's National Team for its impressive run.
Unbelievable game. I'm so proud to be an American! Our guys battled. Thanks #TeamUSA for such a great run — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) July 1, 2014
Them boys played with a lot of heart and soul this entire tournament. We had our chances. Its been an exciting 2 wks. #ProudAmerican #USNMT — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) July 1, 2014
Hats off @ussoccer — jonathan goodwin (@jgoody59) July 1, 2014
#USA #TimHoward ... Respect to all — jairus byrd (@jairusbyrd) July 1, 2014
Nice work boys! #proud -SG — steve gleason (@TeamGleason) July 1, 2014