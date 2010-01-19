Saints Place Deuce on Reserve/Retired List

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Tuesday that the club has placed running back Deuce McAllister on the reserve/retired list.
McAllister, the first-round draft choice of the Saints in 2001, played in 97 regular season games for the Saints from 2001-08 and is the franchise's record-holder for touchdowns scored with 55, rushing yards with 6,096, rushing attempts (1,429), rushing touchdowns with 49 and ranks eighth in receptions with 234. His 27 career 100-yard rushing games are the most in team history and he is the only Saints runner to gain 1,000 yards in a season four times, including two Pro Bowl seasons in 2002 and 2003. He was released last February after being slowed by injuries the previous two seasons.
McAllister started both playoff games for the Saints in the 2006 season, running for 161 yards in the two contests and scoring touchdowns rushing and receiving in the Divisional round victory over Philadelphia.