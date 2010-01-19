Saints Place Deuce on Reserve/Retired List

McAllister, the first-round draft choice of the Saints in 2001, played in 97 regular season games for the Saints from 2001-08 and is the franchise's record-holder for touchdowns scored with 55, rushing yards with 6,096, rushing attempts (1,429), rushing touchdowns with 49 and ranks eighth in receptions with 234. His 27 career 100-yard rushing games are the most in team history and he is the only Saints runner to gain 1,000 yards in a season four times, including two Pro Bowl seasons in 2002 and 2003. He was released last February after being slowed by injuries the previous two seasons.